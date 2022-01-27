Analysis
Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Aileen Yuan, Standard Chartered

A dedicated and energetic B2B marketing expert, Yuan has consistently delivered major initiatives and has helped to achieve new heights for Standard Chartered Bank.

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Aileen Yuan, Standard Chartered
Aileen Yuan

Co-head of CCIB marketing, Asia
Standard Chartered Bank
Shanghai

Having joined Standard Chartered Bank in 2007, Aileen Yuan has dedicated her career to the bank where she's held several marketing positions. With 17 years of strong work experience in B2B marketing, brand management, marketing strategy planning, event and project management and communication in Asia, Yuan has risen through the ranks and today heads up marketing for corporate-banking services at Standard Chartered Bank in Asia. She oversees marketing strategies supporting business growth in the areas of China opening, sustainable finance, the Greater Bay Area, and new economy in particular.

At the recent China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in Shanghai, Yuan successfully led her team to win new business with numerous government bodies, state-owned enterprises, privately owned enterprises and industry associations. In addition, Yuan oversaw four live-streamed thought leadership panel discussions with more than 670,000 views, and generated more than 415 pieces of media coverage. Yuan also leveraged CIIE to launch a new campaign video on ‘Carbon Natural’. Besides CIIE, Yuan also ran a series of thought leadership webinars in Greater China and North Asia on providing timely insights to corporate clients during Covid.

As a leader, Yuan is a strong believer in collaboration—she encourages cross-team and cross-market collaboration in supporting business growth. In 2021, Yuan's China team worked with others from Asean, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the UAE in promoting trade corridors and RMB internationalisation. Yuan is also involved with mentoring young talents at the bank through various programs and talent schemes. Meanwhile, she empowers her team to develop thought-leadership content and insights into short videos and infographics so it attracts more readers. In 2020-2021, clients across the network were all webinar fatigued, so the team switched its focus to developing client stories and creating interactive content such as mini games that focused on sustainability goals.

A dedicated and energetic B2B marketing expert, Yuan has consistently delivered major initiatives, like the most recent CIIE Expo, and has helped to achieve new heights for Standard Chartered Bank. She applies the same level of dedication to coaching the talents in her team and guiding team members through stressful periods. She has emerged as a mature people leader and consistently demonstrates strong leadership in driving the marketing strategies across the network.

