Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Jenny Zhang, EcoFlow

Aiming to change people’s lifestyles through new technology, Zhang reshaped EcoFlow’s in-house marketing team and helped grow sales through word-of-mouth marketing.

Jenny Zhang

Global marketing director
Shenzhen EcoFlow Technology 
Shenzhen 

As global marketing director of EcoFlow, a new portable energy technology firm based in Shenzhen, Jenny Zhang has produced several novel integrated marketing campaigns in the past two years.  In the process she has integrated multiple channels including advertising, PR and social media, and worked with e-commerce, design, R&D and delivery teams to complete record-breaking crowdfunding campaigns in North America and Japan. In September 2021, EcoFlow’s latest product raised over US$12 million, becoming the first Kickstarter crowdfunding project in Asia to reach over US$10 million. 

As reflected in the crowdfunding campaigns, Zhang and her team believe in the philosophy of “user co-creation” and communicate with internal R&D teams and external stakeholders, as well as KOLs and consumers, to meet the needs of users and expand through word of mouth recommendations.  

From less than 10 people to more than 70, Zhang has transformed her marketing team over the past two years into an in-house integrated marketing system that meets the needs of global expansion. 

With a long-term corporate vision and mission of tech for good, Zhang integrates EcoFlow’s marketing plans with her passion for the environment and charity. She steers the team to promote clean and sustainable new energy products and has even jointly launched a long-term tree donation program with the Million Forests Project. Under her leadership, EcoFlow has made many donations of emergency power products from the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan to the Texas windstorm and Henan floods.  

Meanwhile, Zhang has also launched online and offline consumer education events, hoping to bring convenience to electricity users while also changing their habits by using EcoFlow's portable power products.

Prior to EcoFlow, Zhang was a marketing trainee at Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) where she developed new insights on branding and corporate responsibility over four years through the rebranding of HKJC and co-organising Earth Hour brand events with WWF and other NGOs. Such experiences helped lead her to a new career path as an in-house marketing team leader of a new energy brand. 

