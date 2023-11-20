40 Under 40 2023: Psembi Kinstan, DDB Group

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40

Psembi Kinstan

Group ECD

DDB Group Melbourne

Australia

Psembi Kinstan, Group executive creative director of DDB Melbourne, is revolutionising the world of advertising with big ideas. At just 20 years old, he achieved the remarkable feat of winning a Cannes Lions award, shortly after graduating with a degree in advertising. Since then, he has held leadership positions at esteemed creative agencies like BBH, VMLY&R London, and McCann Melbourne.

Now at the age of 32, Kinstan boasts an extensive list of achievements and accolades throughout his decade-long career. He has won five Cannes awards for nine campaigns over five consecutive years, showcasing his creative brilliance. Additionally, he has received over 200 international advertising awards, including the prestigious IPA Grand Prix for the world's most effective marketing (twice) and a BAFTA for BBC.

Since joining DDB Melbourne as Group ECD, Kinstan has played a pivotal role in securing the market's largest pitch of 2022, retaining the Coles account, and expanding DDB's partnership with the brand through the creation of the innovative Smith Street model, for which he led the creative direction.

Under his leadership, the agency has experienced unprecedented growth, tripling in size during his tenure. He also spearheaded the development of the Creative Index, a groundbreaking tool that demonstrates the economic value of creativity. Collaborating with the National Gallery of Victoria and investment firm Jarden, the Creative Index tracks the live value of ASX200 listed companies that rely on creativity for their growth.

As a leader, Kinstan’s philosophy is shaped by his personal journey and is founded on the belief that the grass is greener where you water it. He takes personal responsibility for infusing energy into every room he enters, serving as a mentor for emerging female creative talents through DDB's Project iV programme, while recognising that work is only one facet of people's complex lives. He emphasises the importance of health, family, and building connections outside of work, understanding that these elements are crucial for productivity, creativity, and delivering exceptional work for clients.