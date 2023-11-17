40 Under 40 2023: Anisha Iyer, OMD

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40

Anisha Iyer

CEO

OMD India

India

Anisha Iyer has established herself as a prominent figure in the advertising industry throughout her extensive and successful two-decade career. With her expertise in digital and technology, she has driven business growth for clients across various industries, including FMCG, pharma, auto, travel, telecom, ecommerce, food, and retail.

Now, as the chief executive of Omnicom Media Group's largest agency in India, she continues to make a significant impact, leading OMD's digital transformation and strategic goals, while focusing on building innovative teams. Under Iyer's leadership, OMD India underwent a comprehensive overhaul, resulting in significant growth in rankings, revenue, and digital media share.

Not one to shy away from unreserved expression within the industry, she is known to put transparency first in communicating with clients. She has delivered creative and best-in-class solutions that not only retain existing clients but has also secured new accounts from prestigious brands in the past year, notably McDonald's India (North and East), Sandisk, Lupin, Devyani, Sugar Cosmetics, Brillon, CarDekho Group, BP Castrol, and more. Additionally, she has successfully retained blue-chip brands such as Nivea India, Tata Motors, and Mercedes Benz.

Beyond her professional endeavours, Iyer dedicates her time making a positive impact on society. She mentors women in the corporate world, teaches underprivileged children essential skills, and supports women survivors of abuse through counselling and community engagement. In addition to her accomplishments, Iyer is passionate about gastronomy and is training to be a chef. She aims to spread the joy of shared connections through food.