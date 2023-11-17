Analysis News Advertising Media Marketing Technology
Staff Reporters
4 days ago

40 Under 40 2023: Chirag Chandiramani, Starcom

Marked by a blend of innovative strategies and empathetic leadership, Chandiramani is a frontrunner in India’s digital marketing landscape.

40 Under 40 2023: Chirag Chandiramani, Starcom
Chirag Chandiramani

Senior director
Starcom
India

Chirag Chandiramani's achievements over the past year, particularly in business growth, leadership, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), make him an exemplary candidate for Campaign Asia-Pacific's 40 Under 40.

His business strategies have been instrumental in securing global brands like PepsiCo and P&G worth $80 million for Starcom India. He is an inspiring and motivating leader who has built and managed over 100 skilled professionals in the last three years, launching new business ventures from scratch. He is a resilient leader who has led a 45-member group through the pandemic, keeping the attrition rate below 10% and fostering growth, proficiency, and high motivation levels among his teams.

Chandiramani has been a driving force in advancing the industry through technology and innovation, he has played a key role in product development and innovation and leveraged automation tools to manage scale and visibility to stakeholders efficiently.

Outside of business goals, his commitment to DEI is evident in advocacy for a balanced gender ratio within the teams. He has helped develop the TEC Framework for Starcom. this is a cornerstone for initiatives like the agency’s All-Star program and Certification Scholarships to ensure an inclusive work environment. A visiting faculty at prestigious educational institutes, Chandiramani believes in giving back and nurturing younger talent with knowledge and skills. He has created Marketix, a mini-MBA program for non-Publicis employees within his agency, demonstrating his dedication to upskilling and mentorship.

His peers and clients, including Kedar Apte of Castrol India and Shailesh Sathyanarayanan of P&G India, commend his exceptional skills and innovative approach, further solidifying his position as a leading figure in the industry. For the ability to drive growth, foster innovation, and create an inclusive and empowering work environment, Chandiramani earns a seat in the class of 2023 40 Under 40. 

 
Source:
Campaign Asia

