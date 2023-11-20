Analysis News Advertising Marketing
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

40 Under 40 2023: Harry Chen, BBDO Shanghai

Chen’s sharp technical strategy prowess, thought leadership and people skills have made him one of the key pillars of BBDO’s Asia network.

40 Under 40 2023: Harry Chen, BBDO Shanghai
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

Harry Chen

Group planning director
BBDO Shanghai
China

In the eyes of Hans Lopez-Vito, chief operation officer and chief strategy officer at BBDO Asia and Harry Chen’s direct supervisor, “Chen is a stellar representation of what the next generation of planners could be. We would surely be a lesser agency if not for Chen's role on Mars, ABinBev, Pepsi, Goodyear, and Didi (to name a few).”

Chen has worked hard to earn his stripes. All of 29 years of age, he has become the youngest and fastest-promoted group planning director in the history of BBDO Worldwide. A London School of Economics graduate who majored in social science and philosophy, Chen pursued his passion for investigating the causes of things, understanding human motivations and reasoning as a student, arming him with the right arsenal to become a successful strategic planner in the advertising industry.

Chen excels at enabling creativity backed with sharp insights and strategy. Take, for example, AB InBev’s Harbin Beer campaign that rides on the FIFA World Cup fever. The insights inspired the launch of “Harbin Sit Pack”—a special package of 10 beers that can extend and transform into a bench accommodating up to eight people. This went viral on social media, drove substantial business growth, and swept multiple awards, including gold at The New York Festivals and AME Awards.

Chen has not only been driving organic growth from existing accounts, he has successfully created a new revenue stream for the agency by foraying into the territory of brand consulting. Given his strong strategic capability demonstrated in work for brands like Mars, Wrigley, AB InBev, PepsiCo and Goodyear, and a deep understanding of the baijiu category in China, Wuliangye, the second largest baijiu corporation in China, awarded BBDO their brand consultancy project without a pitch. This strategy-led project brings the agency a revenue incremental of 4.8 million RMB.

Last year, Chen was selected to join the Tencent Reality Show—Next Promotion as one of the mentors from BBDO China. His sharp strategic thinking and insights, mature and empowering leadership style, and charismatic personality made him very popular on social media. He used this influence on the younger generations to advocate the advertising industry as an exciting career option.

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

2 Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

3 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

4 Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

5 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

6 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding

7 Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding

Dentsu consolidates mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea operations under Greater North cluster

8 Dentsu consolidates mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea operations under Greater North cluster

Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row

9 Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

10 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2023: Tommy Tan, Publicis Media
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Tommy Tan, Publicis Media

40 Under 40 2023: Aaron Zhang, Carat
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Aaron Zhang, Carat

40 Under 40 2023: Jeremy Yang, Veridooh
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Jeremy Yang, Veridooh

40 Under 40 2023: Flavien Rousé, Foodpanda
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Flavien Rousé, Foodpanda

Just Published

'Fuzzy Feelings' is Apple's delicate touch to festive advertising
4 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

'Fuzzy Feelings' is Apple's delicate touch to ...

Apple doesn’t advertise, it narrates. Watch the nearly four-minute film that is easily a contender for the year's best Christmas ad.

'Wide-eyed innocence and blind terror': ‪Why haven't advertising professionals unionised?
5 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

'Wide-eyed innocence and blind terror': ‪Why ...

As issues like the gig economy, AI, and the cost of living crisis see other creative industries joining forces to fight for better protections and working conditions, Campaign explores why advertising professionals have traditionally been slow to unionise.

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday
6 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big ...

To raise money to challenge the power and abuses of Big Tech, cosmetics giant Lush is joining forces with the decentralised movement People vs Big Tech this Black Friday.

TikTok trumps Google as a search engine, research finds
10 hours ago
Evie Barrett

TikTok trumps Google as a search engine, research finds

Social media platform TikTok has begun to surpass Google with its user search function, according to analysis from search-first creative agency Rise at Seven.