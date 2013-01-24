bbdo shanghai

Running a charity is expensive. This winning Young Spikes team came up with a vivid reminder
23 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Would you go halves on running a charity the way you would a restaurant bill? That simple, clever idea from a promising duo at BBDO Shanghai won gold at the Young Spikes PR competition.

Back from his travels, ex-BBDO Shanghai ECD founds his own Civilization
Jan 24, 2013
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Andrew Lok, former ECD of BBDO Shanghai, has founded startup agency Civilization in the city.

BBDO Shanghai ECD Andrew Lok resigns, will return to Singapore
May 30, 2012
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Andrew Lok, executive creative director of BBDO Shanghai since 2008, has resigned and will leave the agency at the end of June to move back to his home country of Singapore.

