Analysis News Advertising Media Marketing
Staff Reporters
4 days ago

40 Under 40 2023: David Kennedy-Cosgrove, WiredCo.

With an uncompromising commitment to equality across the board, David Kennedy-Cosgrove has worked his magic to help WiredCo. become one of Australia’s fastest growing independent creative and media businesses.

40 Under 40 2023: David Kennedy-Cosgrove, WiredCo.
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

David Kennedy-Cosgrove

Managing partner / owner
WiredCo.
Australia

David Kennedy-Cosgrove spent some 16 years working on iconic brands in global businesses like the BBC, BBDO, Havas, VCCP and McCann. But then in 2020, the opportunity arose to invest in a small business—then called The Wired Agency—and so Kennedy-Cosgrove got to work alongside two other partners, putting creativity at the centre of the business, which was later renamed as WiredCo.

What started as a team of eight three years ago, has grown to a talented team of 35 working with clients across APAC. WiredCo. is now recognised as one of Australia’s fastest growing independent creative and media businesses. Kennedy-Cosgrove has played his own part in WiredCo's success, helping to grow revenue by a staggering 232%. His ‘Mateship Makes Magic’ leadership style—a belief that things can only be better if we show each other the respect and empathy that we show our mates—has led to a 90% new business conversion rate, added 10 retained clients, including R.M.Williams’ global media business, Indeed, Maxibon, Red Bull and Australia’s biggest online fashion retailer, The Iconic, all without pitch.

In addition to his leadership approach, Kennedy-Cosgrove and his partners have invested AUD$250,000 in team culture, development and wellbeing, taking a cut on personal margins to help support their team and wider growth.

Kennedy-Cosgrove also has a passionate belief in championing visibility and representation. Testament to this is found in the leadership team of WiredCo., which is 66% female and 34% LGBTQI—above the industry standard of 9%. His approach to leading the agency's School of Wired program has helped him deliver 37 open industry workshops, covering topics from creativity to leadership and finance to the history of the LGBTQI+ Pride Movement—a personal and emotional topic where he’s shown true vulnerability. 

Kennedy-Cosgrove is also proud that while the Australian LGBTQI+ comms C-Suite sits at 9%, behind Europe and North America's 18 to 20%, he’s an active creative LGBTQI+ business leader and owner, helping to reshape the landscape.

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

2 Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

3 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

4 Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

5 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

6 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding

7 Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding

Dentsu consolidates mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea operations under Greater North cluster

8 Dentsu consolidates mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea operations under Greater North cluster

Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row

9 Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

10 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2023: Tommy Tan, Publicis Media
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Tommy Tan, Publicis Media

40 Under 40 2023: Aaron Zhang, Carat
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Aaron Zhang, Carat

40 Under 40 2023: Jeremy Yang, Veridooh
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Jeremy Yang, Veridooh

40 Under 40 2023: Flavien Rousé, Foodpanda
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Flavien Rousé, Foodpanda

Just Published

'Fuzzy Feelings' is Apple's delicate touch to festive advertising
4 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

'Fuzzy Feelings' is Apple's delicate touch to ...

Apple doesn’t advertise, it narrates. Watch the nearly four-minute film that is easily a contender for the year's best Christmas ad.

'Wide-eyed innocence and blind terror': ‪Why haven't advertising professionals unionised?
5 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

'Wide-eyed innocence and blind terror': ‪Why ...

As issues like the gig economy, AI, and the cost of living crisis see other creative industries joining forces to fight for better protections and working conditions, Campaign explores why advertising professionals have traditionally been slow to unionise.

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday
6 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big ...

To raise money to challenge the power and abuses of Big Tech, cosmetics giant Lush is joining forces with the decentralised movement People vs Big Tech this Black Friday.

TikTok trumps Google as a search engine, research finds
10 hours ago
Evie Barrett

TikTok trumps Google as a search engine, research finds

Social media platform TikTok has begun to surpass Google with its user search function, according to analysis from search-first creative agency Rise at Seven.