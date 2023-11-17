40 Under 40 2023: David Kennedy-Cosgrove, WiredCo.

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40

Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

David Kennedy-Cosgrove

Managing partner / owner

WiredCo.

Australia

David Kennedy-Cosgrove spent some 16 years working on iconic brands in global businesses like the BBC, BBDO, Havas, VCCP and McCann. But then in 2020, the opportunity arose to invest in a small business—then called The Wired Agency—and so Kennedy-Cosgrove got to work alongside two other partners, putting creativity at the centre of the business, which was later renamed as WiredCo.

What started as a team of eight three years ago, has grown to a talented team of 35 working with clients across APAC. WiredCo. is now recognised as one of Australia’s fastest growing independent creative and media businesses. Kennedy-Cosgrove has played his own part in WiredCo's success, helping to grow revenue by a staggering 232%. His ‘Mateship Makes Magic’ leadership style—a belief that things can only be better if we show each other the respect and empathy that we show our mates—has led to a 90% new business conversion rate, added 10 retained clients, including R.M.Williams’ global media business, Indeed, Maxibon, Red Bull and Australia’s biggest online fashion retailer, The Iconic, all without pitch.

In addition to his leadership approach, Kennedy-Cosgrove and his partners have invested AUD$250,000 in team culture, development and wellbeing, taking a cut on personal margins to help support their team and wider growth.

Kennedy-Cosgrove also has a passionate belief in championing visibility and representation. Testament to this is found in the leadership team of WiredCo., which is 66% female and 34% LGBTQI—above the industry standard of 9%. His approach to leading the agency's School of Wired program has helped him deliver 37 open industry workshops, covering topics from creativity to leadership and finance to the history of the LGBTQI+ Pride Movement—a personal and emotional topic where he’s shown true vulnerability.

Kennedy-Cosgrove is also proud that while the Australian LGBTQI+ comms C-Suite sits at 9%, behind Europe and North America's 18 to 20%, he’s an active creative LGBTQI+ business leader and owner, helping to reshape the landscape.