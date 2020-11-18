40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Asking companies from across Asia-Pacific to tell you all about their best and brightest is a fundamentally humbling experience. The drive and the achievements you end up reading about are truly awesome to behold. That holds true for Women to Watch and for our annual 40 Under 40 feature, of which this is the eighth edition.
Once again this year, when we issued the call for entries, the region's media and marcomms industry brought it. We received more than 200 nominations before the entry period closed for the 2020 40 Under 40. Nearly without exception, each nominee was impressive, usually in many ways.
But this list isn't about the 'merely' impressive. It's the about the standouts among the standouts. So Campaign Asia-Pacific's senior editors got down to the painstaking business of winnowing down to the one-fifth of nominees who rose above the rest.
As the call for entries stated, we were looking for undeniable business achievements and passion for driving the industry forward. We especially wanted to see proven successes from the past 12 months, a strong career trajectory, an ability to inspire others to perform and contributions above and beyond the job description.
We found all of the above in well more than 40 people. (Turns out we needed to find the standouts among the standouts among the standouts.) So after further weighing and re-weighing, after several more rounds of serious discussion, after some truly painful final choices, we are proud to present the members of the 40 Under 40 for 2020, listed below.
This year's members are a diverse lot in a great many respects—their genders, their locations, their origins, their areas of expertise, their pathways into the industry, the scale of their achievements. But they're united in their excellence.
We offer our sincere thanks to all who put themselves or their colleagues forward for consideration. Thank you for sharing your amazing stories and your irrepressible drive.
Without further ado, please join us in congratulating this year's class, and take some time to read their stories. We're confident you'll find them as inspiring as we have.
The 2020 40 Under 40 are (in alphabetical order by family name):
Singapore
Japan
Indonesia
James Blair
Tribal Worldwide
New Zealand
Daniela (Dani) Bogoricin
Singapore
Richard Brosgill
ForwardPMX
Hong Kong
Bernard Cheng
Brown-Forman
Hong Kong
Celeste Cheong
Holmes & Marchant
Singapore
Nixon Cheung
Hong Kong Tramways
Hong Kong
Moksh Chopra
Yum Restaurants India
India
Karen Coleman
Archetype
Australia
Australia
Edouard de Mézerac
Artefact
China
Patrick Deloy
Dentsu and Isobar
Hong Kong
Nicole Foster
Tourism Australia
Australia
Sam Geer
Initiative Australia
Australia
Agnisha Ghosh
3M
Singapore
Anmol Gill
Bacardi India
India
Antonia Glezakos
OMD Melbourne
Australia
Leslie Goh
Tribal Worldwide
Singapore
Mandy Goh
TBWA
Singapore
Ian Gough
Digitas ANZ
Australia
Neeraj Gulati
Entropia
Malaysia
Herbert Hernandez
Gigil
Philippines
Ian Hocking
South China Morning Post
Hong Kong
Takahiro Hosoda
TBWA Hakuhodo
Japan
Daniah Ishtiaq
BBDO
Pakistan
Kelly Johnston
Sandpiper Communications
Singapore
Tasha Kaur
SpotX
Singapore
Echo Li
Sportfive
China
Jennifer Marquet-Béraud
GroupM
Indonesia
Edge (Eggsy) Montero
IdeasXMachina
Philippines
Didi Pirinyuang
Ensemble Worldwide
Malaysia
Bening Rara
Ogilvy
Indonesia
Siddharth Sankhe
Nielsen
Singapore
Hemant Shringy
BBDO
India
Vuki Vujasinovic
Sling & Stone
Australia
Amir Widjaya
OCBC NISP
Indonesia
Katherine Williams
WPP AUNZ
Australia
Tony Zhang
WE Red Bridge
China
