40 Under 40 2020: Jennifer Marquet-Béraud, GroupM Indonesia

Jennifer Marquet-Béraud

Head of ecommerce

GroupM

Indonesia

In her 13-year career, Jennifer Marquet-Béraud’s career has taken her from a role with an agency in Paris and transported her 12,000 kilometers east to Jakarta, with a stop in the Philippines enroute.

At each of these career stops, Marquet-Béraud has shone. She has gone from setting up segmentation for her clients’ PRM/CRM activation plans and increasing online sales, to setting up and rapidly growing the CRM business unit for GroupM (Netbooster Asia). She also helped CashCashPinoy, the first ecommerce platform in Philippines, with everything from decreasing the cost of customer acquisition to improving fundraising, before being hired for her current role as GroupM Indonesia’s head of ecommerce. In that role she has helped the agency group build what it claims is the only end-to-end ecommerce capability in the country.

To do this, Marquet-Béraud has undertaken a series of measures to ensure GroupM stays ahead of the competition. She has organised internal training with 100 employees who are now certified as e-retail marketing solution experts; upgraded the knowledge of 30 key clients about Indonesia’s ecommerce landscape; devised the ‘One Voice e-Commerce Planning’ framework, which is designed to achieve collaboration between agency, brand and ecommerce platforms; and built the first partnership between Indonesian ecommerce platforms Tokopedia and Lazada.

She has also built and maintained a full-service analytics and reporting solution tracking client and competitor performance. As a result, GroupM has seen a threefold increase in investments in ecommerce, which has helped key clients in sectors ranging from cosmetics to consumer care ramp up their capabilities. Marquet-Béraud's drive has led to new business wins and client retention, including Unilever, L’Oreal, Nestlé, Danone, Godrej Indonesia and Sanofi.

However, what really defines her, colleagues say, is her mission to create 100 other Jennifers inside GroupM. This translates to spending countless hours training teams and even longer in client workshops, educating their teams, understanding their business concerns, and helping them craft strategies to overcome business constraints and boost ecommerce performance.