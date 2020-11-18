40 Under 40 2020: Takahiro Hosoda, TBWA Hakuhodo

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 40 UNDER 40

Top-tier talent transforming APAC media and marcomms

Takahiro Hosoda

Executive creative director

TBWA Hakuhodo

Japan

When someone has won nearly 500 awards, it is difficult not to sit up and take notice. However, even with his staggering volume of accolades set aside, Takahiro Hosoda’s feats turn heads.

For example, his development of True Wetsuits for Quiksilver, a unique wetsuit that could be worn in the water and in the office, created international buzz among surfers. Then, there was the Intelligent Parking Chair for Nissan, which transformed the automotive brand’s self-driving technology into an office chair that automatically returns to its original position—a hit at the Consumer Electronics Show. His ‘Pride Jersey’ for AIG Japan and All Blacks was also developed from a patented fabric that appears black, but reveals rainbow colours when stretched, allowing the New Zealand men’s national rugby team to send its message “diversity is strength”.

With creativity powering his campaigns, Hosoda has swept numerous Grand Prix at the New York Art Directors Club award, Clio and Spikes Asia. Now, he runs a team of over 70 creatives with the same push for innovation and bravery.

Colleagues praise his ability to “lead through darkness”. A shining example is the campaign ‘The Reborn Light’ that Hosoda devised and led. It developed streetlights from Nissan Leaf EV’s technology, which was installed in the town of Namie after it was severely damaged by an earthquake in 2011, to honour the disaster recovery efforts.

The Covid-19 pandemic also did not dim Uniqlo’s gleaming growth, as Hosoda leads its global communications. In 2020, Uniqlo even surpassed H&M to rank second in market capitalisation among global apparel brands. The creative captain also helmed the branding, experience design and new service launch of Japan’s largest fintech startup Paidy, helping it to raise over JPY15 billion (approximately US$145 million) in funding amidst a downturn in investment.

With his experience in breaking the mold, it is apt that Hosoda has launched “Disruption School”, a series that he designed in collaboration with the Japanese creative industry magazine ‘Sendenkaigi’. The annual series on driving disruption in businesses has hooked the interest of many creatives, marketers and entrepreneurs that seats for the 2019 installment were sold out within a week.