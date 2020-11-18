Digital Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
21 hours ago

40 Under 40 2020: Lila Anton, Netflix Japan

Bringing the best of different cultures and best practices together, Lila Anton has helped brands like Beats and Netflix succeed in Japan where others have failed.

40 Under 40 2020: Lila Anton, Netflix Japan
SEE ALL OF THE 2020 40 UNDER 40
Top-tier talent transforming APAC media and marcomms 

Lila Anton

Creative marketing manager
Netflix
Japan

Born and raised in Japan to an African-American mother and a Jewish-American father from New York City who moved to Japan in 1975, Lila Anton embraces the cultures of both East and West and uniquely applies that mix to her work like few others can. After splitting her school years between Japan and the US, Anton taught multicultural education in Japan before beginning an 11-year career journey stateside in 2007. 

Five years later, Anton was global project manager for Apple product launch campaigns at TBWA Media Arts Lab. There she played a crucial role in creating amazing launch work while also ensuring local and minority perspectives and nuances were truly reflected and represented, receiving the prestigious Adcolor Rising Star Award. Anton then joined Beats by Dre at Apple, where she developed the brand's first campaign for Japan, which helped reverse a negative sales trend into 400% year-on-year sales growth. 

In 2018, Netflix hired Anton in Los Angeles, where she honed the intricacies of building the creative suites including trailers, teasers and all accompanying artwork for Netflix Originals, working with communications teams, showrunners and talent on all marketing output. Upon moving to Tokyo, where such a function did not exist, Anton worked tirelessly on her own to develop that capability from scratch. In just two years, Netflix Japan’s creative marketing function has seen a fivefold jump in productivity, with promotions for local Japanese series’ generating as much as 1.5 million views on YouTube. Such creative marketing successes have been instrumental for Netflix to overtake competitors in becoming a top livestreaming service in Japan.

Anton’s positivity, ingenuity and drive continues to make her stand out, whether its producing remote cross-Pacific film shoots during the pandemic, elevating Netflix’s internal diversity and inclusion dialogue or challenging business leaders to raise the bar.

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 40 UNDER 40
Top-tier talent transforming APAC media and marcomms 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

2 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

3 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

4 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

5 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

6 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

7 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

8 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

9 Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

10 WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms
Advertising
21 hours ago
Matthew Miller

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming ...

40 Under 40 2020: Neeraj Gulati, Entropia
Advertising
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Neeraj Gulati, Entropia

40 Under 40 2020: Daniela Bogoricin, Twitter
Digital
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Daniela Bogoricin, Twitter

40 under 40 2020: Echo Li, Sportfive
Marketing
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 under 40 2020: Echo Li, Sportfive

Just Published

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition
Marketing
1 hour ago
Gemma Williams

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition

This new merger will allow companies a consistent view of an influencer campaign’s impact at scale and across regions.

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover
Marketing
2 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover

The iconic Oxford Circus Tube station roundels have been transformed into PlayStation's controller button symbols to mark the launch of the PS5 console.

YouTube opens up more inventory for direct response advertisers
Advertising
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

YouTube opens up more inventory for direct response ...

The platform is making direct response ads available in its Watch Feed on creator content outside of its partner program.

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C Saatchi PLC
Advertising
2 hours ago
Maisie McCabe

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C ...

M&C Saatchi PLC is set to promote long-term lieutenant Moray MacLennan to chief executive, as the company’s last remaining founders bow out.