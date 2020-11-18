Advertising Media Analysis
Staff Reporters
21 hours ago

40 Under 40 2020: Arindam Bhattacharyya, Dentsu Indonesia

The so-called ‘king of turnaround’, Arindam Bhattacharyya gets credit for a reversal of fortunes in new business and is also addressing skills gaps and measurement deficiencies.

40 Under 40 2020: Arindam Bhattacharyya, Dentsu Indonesia
SEE ALL OF THE 2020 40 UNDER 40
Top-tier talent transforming APAC media and marcomms 

Arindam Bhattacharyya

Chief strategy officer, media and performance
Dentsu
Indonesia

Arindam Bhattacharya stepped aboard the Dentsu ship in late 2019 amidst tumultuous waves of change. The entire company, including process and management, was undergoing major restructuring. But Bhattacharya was not called the “king of turnaround” by his colleagues for nothing. Amidst the upheavals, he stitched together multiple capabilities in Dentsu Indonesia and fronted all internal verticals, from creative and media to customer relationship management. He addressed inefficiencies within the internal structure to plug the leakage of businesses to boutique agencies, while giving Dentsu Indonesia’s media and performance lines a facelift.

The “king” had lived up to his nickname. Within the past year, Bhattacharya has created a record win-rate among Dentsu’s businesses in the region, bagging nine wins in 11 months. The total media billing of new wins totaled to more than US$50 million. Besides helping Dentsu Indonesia set up the first regional media hub for Philip Morris International, Bhattacharya also won over Lazada Indonesia to extend its contract with Dentsu-Vizeum by another year without participating in a regional pitch.

“In light of continuous challenges and competitive threat, the strategy and execution provided by [Bhattacharya] and his team in Dentsu have helped increased organic daily active users and top-of-mind recall by double digits in a period of four months,” says Monika Rudijono, chief marketing officer of Lazada Indonesia.

Described as a calm and precise communicator, Bhattacharya’s experience in leading businesses across India, China and Southeast Asia in the past 15 years had led to a low team attrition rate of 15%, when the market benchmark is more like 40%. Seeing a talent decay across media agencies and more clients taking communications in-house, Bhattacharya is on a mission to sharpen Dentsu’s offering by upskilling the team and agency product competence.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak in Indonesia, Bhattacharya has introduced a DAN+ Google online masterclass that is attended by about 200 Dentsu employees. The live-streamed sessions equip planners with skills to fast-track delivery for clients and help traditional businesses transition to e-commerce platforms.

Sitting on a moderating committee with Nielsen Indonesia and the country’s digital marketing associations, Bhattacharya is also pushing to recalibrate digital measurement ecosystems in Indonesia.

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 40 UNDER 40
Top-tier talent transforming APAC media and marcomms 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

2 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

3 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

4 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

5 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

6 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

7 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

8 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

9 Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

10 WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms
Advertising
21 hours ago
Matthew Miller

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming ...

40 Under 40 2020: Neeraj Gulati, Entropia
Advertising
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Neeraj Gulati, Entropia

40 Under 40 2020: Daniela Bogoricin, Twitter
Digital
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Daniela Bogoricin, Twitter

40 under 40 2020: Echo Li, Sportfive
Marketing
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 under 40 2020: Echo Li, Sportfive

Just Published

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition
Marketing
1 hour ago
Gemma Williams

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition

This new merger will allow companies a consistent view of an influencer campaign’s impact at scale and across regions.

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover
Marketing
2 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover

The iconic Oxford Circus Tube station roundels have been transformed into PlayStation's controller button symbols to mark the launch of the PS5 console.

YouTube opens up more inventory for direct response advertisers
Advertising
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

YouTube opens up more inventory for direct response ...

The platform is making direct response ads available in its Watch Feed on creator content outside of its partner program.

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C Saatchi PLC
Advertising
2 hours ago
Maisie McCabe

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C ...

M&C Saatchi PLC is set to promote long-term lieutenant Moray MacLennan to chief executive, as the company’s last remaining founders bow out.