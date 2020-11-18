Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
21 hours ago

40 Under 40 2020: Mandy Goh, TBWA

Director of new business and talent development, managing school outreach and internship programmes, entrepreneur, mother of four. We’re not sure how Mandy Goh juggles so much responsibility, but she brings “rigour” to everything she does, according to her boss.

40 Under 40 2020: Mandy Goh, TBWA
SEE ALL OF THE 2020 40 UNDER 40
Top-tier talent transforming APAC media and marcomms 

Mandy Goh

Director of new business and talent development
TBWA
Singapore

Mandy Goh was fortunate to land Singapore Airlines as the first account she worked on at now-defunct advertising agency Batey, kickstarting her love for advertising. Goh would be reunited with Singapore Airlines several years later, as an account manager at TBWA. She managed the airline for three years, overseeing 10 global campaigns. A one-year stint at DDB to work on the Starhub account resulted in some of Goh’s most effective work, including Singapore’s first interactive commercial ‘Hub It!’, which won several accolades.

During an advertising career break in which she focused on being a mother to four little ones, Goh launched an online fashion business in her (very limited!) spare time, selling dresses designed for mothers and daughters. But the loud bells of advertising beckoned, calling Goh back to TBWA in the newly created role of new business manager. One year in, she was instrumental in winning Singapore Tourism Board, followed up with major wins of NTUC, Playstation, Uniqlo, Hilton, Spotify, Ikea.

According to her submission, Goh has never missed any new business targets since she took up the role in 2014. She led the team to win gold at Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Agency of the Year Awards for New Business Team in 2016 and 2019. She has driven positive growth despite the odds in 2020.

Alongside her full-time job leading new business, Goh, who is passionate about nurturing talent, took it upon herself to voluntarily lead TBWA's school outreach and internship programs from 2016. Since then, she has single-handedly built a robust internship programme in collaboration with 21 tertiary institutions. On average, TBWA hires 60 interns per year, representing a 12% conversion rate, due to the programme. Over the years, she has personally mentored 302 interns. The pipeline of talent is managed through TBWA’s School Outreach Programme, also managed by Goh. Even amidst a pandemic, Goh engaged 15 tertiary institutions, held five portfolio sessions and creative workshops and mentored 26 students throughout 2020. Goh is part of the executive committee of four schools, with the main role of shaping curriculum to ensure industry relevance.

If that wasn’t enough, Goh also volunteered to create and execute a training plan for TBWA staffers, with the aim of improving retention. She worked directly with the CEO on training plans for 150 staff members, resulting in talent development becoming a formal part of her responsibility at TBWA in 2017. Once again, her training efforts were not dampened by Covid-19: she achieved more than 400 training hours, 22 focused training sessions and 15 agency-wide training sessions.

As described by Ara Hampartsoumian, the CEO of TBWA Group Singapore, Goh is “always willing to go the extra mile” and is “rigorous in everything she does”. There’s ample proof of that.

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 40 UNDER 40
Top-tier talent transforming APAC media and marcomms 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

2 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

3 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

4 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

5 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

6 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

7 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

8 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

9 Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

10 WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms
Advertising
21 hours ago
Matthew Miller

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming ...

40 Under 40 2020: Takahiro Hosoda, TBWA Hakuhodo
Advertising
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Takahiro Hosoda, TBWA Hakuhodo

40 Under 40 2020: Neeraj Gulati, Entropia
Advertising
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Neeraj Gulati, Entropia

40 Under 40 2020: Daniela Bogoricin, Twitter
Digital
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Daniela Bogoricin, Twitter

Just Published

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition
Marketing
1 hour ago
Gemma Williams

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition

This new merger will allow companies a consistent view of an influencer campaign’s impact at scale and across regions.

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover
Marketing
2 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover

The iconic Oxford Circus Tube station roundels have been transformed into PlayStation's controller button symbols to mark the launch of the PS5 console.

YouTube opens up more inventory for direct response advertisers
Advertising
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

YouTube opens up more inventory for direct response ...

The platform is making direct response ads available in its Watch Feed on creator content outside of its partner program.

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C Saatchi PLC
Advertising
2 hours ago
Maisie McCabe

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C ...

M&C Saatchi PLC is set to promote long-term lieutenant Moray MacLennan to chief executive, as the company’s last remaining founders bow out.