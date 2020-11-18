Media Analysis
Staff Reporters
21 hours ago

40 Under 40 2020: Ian Hocking, South China Morning Post

With an ability to demystify digital and focus the news industry on its future, Ian Hocking has helped SCMP boost not only revenue, but also the company’s ability to satisfy client concerns such as viewability and brand safety.

40 Under 40 2020: Ian Hocking, South China Morning Post
SEE ALL OF THE 2020 40 UNDER 40
Top-tier talent transforming APAC media and marcomms 

Ian Hocking

Vice president, digital 
South China Morning Post 
Hong Kong

Given that trust is one of the top commodities of a news brand, Ian Hocking has hit the motherlode when he created and launched a brand safety tool for South China Morning Post (SCMP). The SCMP Signal tool works to ensure that clients spend is safe across SCMP and that every impression actively targets environments that will drive the best results. This ballooned SCMP’s programmatic growth by over 300% in the last 12 months whilst many other sites struggled through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Innovation underpins Hocking’s 15 years in the media. In his previous position as head of programmatic for News UK, he led the creation of the first-party data platform, NewsIQ, which allowed the company to democratise its audience data and build client partnerships.

The crackerjack adtech lead took his knack to SCMP in 2018, where he doubled its revenue per thousand impressions (RPM) through a series of page optimisations in six months. Besides SCMP Signal, he also developed SCMP Lighthouse, claimed to be the first platform in Asia to deliver first-party audience insight and activation. The company saw viewability increase by 32% year-on-year (YOY) while programmatic real cost-per-thousand (rCPM) rose by 29% YOY despite a marketplace suppressed by the Covid-19 outbreak.

With Hocking at its digital wheel, SCMP has launched partnerships with MOAT, Grapeshot, Amazon TAM, Google EBDA, Index Exchange Wrapper, and more. These partnerships are an extension of his mission to develop collaborative and proprietary solutions that will solidify Asian media publishers’ reputation in the global stage.

The thought leader in the adtech and publishing community also chaired the IAB HK programmatic board and sits on the chief digital officer board of WAN IFRA.

“From the UK to Hong Kong, [Hocking] has helped demystify and focus the news industry on our digital future. [He] has made profound contributions to increasing the digital proficiency at the South China Morning Post, the International News Media Association (INMA), and the larger news industry,” says Earl Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of INMA. 

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 40 UNDER 40
Top-tier talent transforming APAC media and marcomms 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

2 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

3 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

4 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

5 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

6 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

7 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

8 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

9 Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

10 WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms
Advertising
21 hours ago
Matthew Miller

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming ...

40 Under 40 2020: Neeraj Gulati, Entropia
Advertising
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Neeraj Gulati, Entropia

40 Under 40 2020: Daniela Bogoricin, Twitter
Digital
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Daniela Bogoricin, Twitter

40 under 40 2020: Echo Li, Sportfive
Marketing
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 under 40 2020: Echo Li, Sportfive

Just Published

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition
Marketing
1 hour ago
Gemma Williams

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition

This new merger will allow companies a consistent view of an influencer campaign’s impact at scale and across regions.

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover
Marketing
2 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover

The iconic Oxford Circus Tube station roundels have been transformed into PlayStation's controller button symbols to mark the launch of the PS5 console.

YouTube opens up more inventory for direct response advertisers
Advertising
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

YouTube opens up more inventory for direct response ...

The platform is making direct response ads available in its Watch Feed on creator content outside of its partner program.

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C Saatchi PLC
Advertising
2 hours ago
Maisie McCabe

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C ...

M&C Saatchi PLC is set to promote long-term lieutenant Moray MacLennan to chief executive, as the company’s last remaining founders bow out.