Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
21 hours ago

40 Under 40 2020: Amir Widjaya, OCBC NISP

Making a traditional bank into a viable player among young people is no easy marketing task. Amir Widjaya is making it happen through digital innovations and clever cultural collaborations.

40 Under 40 2020: Amir Widjaya, OCBC NISP
SEE ALL OF THE 2020 40 UNDER 40
Top-tier talent transforming APAC media and marcomms 

Amir Widjaya 

EVP, head marketing and digital communication 
OCBC NISP 
Indonesia

Amir Widjaya is not a typical banker—not because he was made an SVP before he turned 30 and an EVP for a multinational bank before 40, but because he analyses problems like a finance fiend and solves them creatively like a marketing magician.

One problem Widjaya faced was to turn a conservative bank like OCBC NISP into a hip brand to appeal to young Indonesians. The challenge of giving the bank a modern, progressive facelift was compounded by internal resistance to change, lack of credentials to pitch leading agencies or collaborators, and a marketing budget spread so thin that it was far below that of the competition.

But Widjaya thrives in adversity. His perseverance was also driven by a personal mission to improve the financial literacy and security of Indonesian millennials. Amidst the big spenders who have little savings or investments, Widjaya saw a gap: Many banking products were marketed with a conventional approach, which was a major turn-off for young people.

Hence, his left and right brain went to work. The banking lead of 15 years decided to give a new spin to finance by fusing it with what young people love: art, music, film and fashion. Launching a flagship digital banking service called Nyala (“ignite”), he tapped into Indonesian youth’s burning desire to level up in life. This was pulled off with a collaboration with international rap star Rich Brian, who was proof that an Indonesian underdog could make it on the world stage with determination and hard work.

In 2020, Widjaya also led a team-up with fashion designers, models and choreographers to kick off the #BeraniCuan  (“Dare to Profit”) campaign, which transformed wealth management into a lifestyle product—a fashion line—for youth. He also initiated a #Save20 feature into the OSBC NISP mobile application, which allows young people to opt for automated deduction of Rp20,000 (US$1.42) daily from their savings account to purchase an investment product of their choice.

In the past year, the campaigns helmed by Widjaya are bearing fruit. The customer-acquisition rate through Nyala digital banking has grown five times, on top of around a 40% increase in wealth and term-saving products sold through digital channels. OCBC NISP also scored 19 international marketing awards, as perception on it shifted from being a musty bank to a chic, relevant brand. 

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 40 UNDER 40
Top-tier talent transforming APAC media and marcomms 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

2 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

3 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

4 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

5 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

6 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

7 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

8 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

9 Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

10 WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms
Advertising
21 hours ago
Matthew Miller

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming ...

40 Under 40 2020: Neeraj Gulati, Entropia
Advertising
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Neeraj Gulati, Entropia

40 Under 40 2020: Daniela Bogoricin, Twitter
Digital
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Daniela Bogoricin, Twitter

40 under 40 2020: Echo Li, Sportfive
Marketing
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 under 40 2020: Echo Li, Sportfive

Just Published

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition
Marketing
1 hour ago
Gemma Williams

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition

This new merger will allow companies a consistent view of an influencer campaign’s impact at scale and across regions.

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover
Marketing
2 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover

The iconic Oxford Circus Tube station roundels have been transformed into PlayStation's controller button symbols to mark the launch of the PS5 console.

YouTube opens up more inventory for direct response advertisers
Advertising
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

YouTube opens up more inventory for direct response ...

The platform is making direct response ads available in its Watch Feed on creator content outside of its partner program.

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C Saatchi PLC
Advertising
2 hours ago
Maisie McCabe

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C ...

M&C Saatchi PLC is set to promote long-term lieutenant Moray MacLennan to chief executive, as the company’s last remaining founders bow out.