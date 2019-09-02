ocbc
40 Under 40 2020: Amir Widjaya, OCBC NISP
Making a traditional bank into a viable player among young people is no easy marketing task. Amir Widjaya is making it happen through digital innovations and clever cultural collaborations.
The hip world of banking tech
Latest OCBC campaign seeks to pull in young people with edgy, futuristic vibe.
OCBC Bank chooses an FMCG man for its CMO post
SINGAPORE - OCBC Bank has made an unusual choice for its next chief marketing officer, hiring Theng Kiat Goh, former global innovation director, exterior walls, for Akzo Nobel Paints.
OCBC creative pitch down to final two in Singapore
SINGAPORE – The pitch for Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited's (OCBC Bank) creative business is nearing conclusion with two agencies on the final shortlist.
OCBC targets seniors in new credit card campaign
SINGAPORE – OCBC bank Singapore has unveiled an ad campaign targeting older credit card applicants.
Spectrum Worldwide | OCBC Cycle Singapore & KLM Fly on Your Virtual Miles | Singapore
OCBC Cycle Singapore and digital agency The Upper Storey is hosting an online contest to win tickets to Amsterdam, Paris or London.
