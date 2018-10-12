Byravee Iyer

#MeToo must retain its focus
Oct 12, 2018
#MeToo must retain its focus

Lumping boorish behaviour in with incidents of sexual harassment and sexual violence threatens to dilute the power of #MeToo in India.

Twitter signs livestreaming deal with NBA in Philippines
Dec 2, 2016
Twitter signs livestreaming deal with NBA in ...

The partnership marks the platform's first time selling ads for live sports in Asia.

Brands need to move at the pace of consumers: Karim Temsamani
Dec 1, 2016
Brands need to move at the pace of consumers: Karim ...

Google's APAC head discusses the ways Asian companies need to step up, plus his views on viewability, measurement, fake news and 2017.

GroupM’s [m]Platform launches in key APAC markets
Nov 30, 2016
GroupM's [m]Platform launches in key APAC markets

Michel de Rijk speaks to Campaign Asia-Pacific about his role and the importance of [m]Platform in APAC.

Zenith wins $100 million 21st Century Fox media in APAC
Nov 28, 2016
Zenith wins $100 million 21st Century Fox media in APAC

21st Century Fox concludes mammoth review.

CJ Group establishes agency joint-venture in Vietnam
Nov 24, 2016
CJ Group establishes agency joint-venture in Vietnam

South Korean company's content arm creates JV with Vietnam's Blue Group.

