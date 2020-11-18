PR Analysis
Staff Reporters
21 hours ago

40 Under 40 2020: Vuki Vujasinovic, Sling & Stone

Spotting an unserved niche, Vuki Vujasinovic at the age of 24 founded an independent PR agency for startup companies, which has flourished and expanded by relying on data-driven insights.

40 Under 40 2020: Vuki Vujasinovic, Sling & Stone
SEE ALL OF THE 2020 40 UNDER 40
Top-tier talent transforming APAC media and marcomms 

Vuki Vujasinovic

Founder and CEO
Sling & Stone 
Australia

“Calm” and “stable” are not generally the words to describe 2020—not when the Covid-19 virus has upended lives around the world. But those descriptions seem to fit the year at Sling & Stone, the independent PR shop that Vuki Vujasinovic founded.

Although the agency did not escape the economic sledgehammer of the worldwide pandemic, Vujasinovic made up for it by not drawing salaries for three months—this helped Sling & Stone to keep its entire team without redundancies, agency-wide pay cuts, furloughs or a reduced work week. Over the last year, Sling & Stone also formed 44 new client relationships.

It is rather ironic for the agency to have largely enjoyed business-as-usual throughout a precarious year when it was, in fact, set up to rebel against business-as-usual practices.

Back in 2009, Vujasinovic was pursuing a degree at Sydney University when he was offered the role of a consultant at PPR, then Australia’s largest agency by headcount. Leaping into the opportunity, he found the stint to be eye-opening in both honing his PR know-how and teaching him about inefficiencies within the industry.

He saw how agencies were running on restrictive hamster wheels of laborious processes, hierarchical structures and outdated technologies. Another key gap he saw was that big agencies were overlooking the startup boom in Australia; a mushrooming population of small companies was not getting adequate PR representation.

Hence at the age of 24 Vujasinovic started his own agency, Click PR, in 2010.  It would later be rebranded as Sling & Stone in 2014. The young founder’s focus was on disruptive brands like his own, with Kogan.com coming on board as a foundation client. Vujasinovic threw inefficiencies and gut-feel strategies out the window, relying instead on data-driven insights with the use of technology and automation when running client campaigns.

Vujasinovic hit the industry goliaths squarely between the eyes with Sling & Stone. Within 10 years, the independent agency grew to serve 72 clients. Among the businesses it won: Slack, Stripe and Twitter.

His team also ballooned from one employee to 56, spread across the three markets that Sling & Stone expanded to: Sydney, Auckland, and New Zealand.

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 40 UNDER 40
Top-tier talent transforming APAC media and marcomms 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

2 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

3 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

4 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

5 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

6 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

7 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

8 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

9 Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

10 WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms
Advertising
21 hours ago
Matthew Miller

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming ...

40 Under 40 2020: Neeraj Gulati, Entropia
Advertising
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Neeraj Gulati, Entropia

40 Under 40 2020: Daniela Bogoricin, Twitter
Digital
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Daniela Bogoricin, Twitter

40 under 40 2020: Echo Li, Sportfive
Marketing
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 under 40 2020: Echo Li, Sportfive

Just Published

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition
Marketing
1 hour ago
Gemma Williams

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition

This new merger will allow companies a consistent view of an influencer campaign’s impact at scale and across regions.

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover
Marketing
2 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover

The iconic Oxford Circus Tube station roundels have been transformed into PlayStation's controller button symbols to mark the launch of the PS5 console.

YouTube opens up more inventory for direct response advertisers
Advertising
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

YouTube opens up more inventory for direct response ...

The platform is making direct response ads available in its Watch Feed on creator content outside of its partner program.

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C Saatchi PLC
Advertising
2 hours ago
Maisie McCabe

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C ...

M&C Saatchi PLC is set to promote long-term lieutenant Moray MacLennan to chief executive, as the company’s last remaining founders bow out.