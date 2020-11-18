Advertising Analysis
Staff Reporters
21 hours ago

40 Under 40 2020: Antonia Glezakos, OMD Melbourne

2020 has not been an ideal year to take charge of a major retail account. Antonia Glezakos not only garnered raves from one such client but also led her agency to a series of additional pitchless business wins

40 Under 40 2020: Antonia Glezakos, OMD Melbourne
SEE ALL OF THE 2020 40 UNDER 40
Top-tier talent transforming APAC media and marcomms 

Antonia Glezakos

Managing partner
OMD Melbourne
Australia

The devastating combination of the bushfire crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic made 2020 one of the most challenging retail years in Australia. But if there was one person who could rally the troops through the volatile retail landscape, it was the “heart of the team”—as Antonia Glezakos’ colleagues refer to her.

The managing partner of OMD could not have foreseen the trials that awaited in 2020 when she accepted the role late last year as executive lead across the Coles Group business, which entails helming a team of 46 for one of Australia’s largest retailers. Her mandate was to evolve the team’s capabilities and drive business results in collaboration with Coles’ newly formed marketing leadership team.

Fortunately, Glezakos has 16 years of experience working with clients across industries to draw upon. Building relationships and transforming teams have been her area of expertise as she progressed through five promotions since joining OMD in 2008. With a finger on clients’ business pulse, Glezakos led OMD to renew five client contracts in Melbourne without the requirement of an external pitch review in the past year. She also pitched and won the AU$7 million (approximately US$5 million) Asahi Beverages business in 2019.

Hence, it was no surprise that Glezakos hit a home run again with Coles. The retail giant was so impressed with her work that in October 2020, it honoured the agency with the “Part of the Family” Award, which recognises outstanding contribution from suppliers to Coles’ business.

The empathetic leader also drives the Melbourne charity pillar, OMDonate, which supports clients to raise funds or source media packages for charities. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, she ran personal check-in sessions with over 40 OMD employees to ensure they were coping.

As Michael Gregory, an OMD account executive, puts it, “Nothing better exemplifies her people investment than her mentorship during the Cannes Young Lions competition, [when] she guided myself and others to produce work to be proud of.”

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 40 UNDER 40
Top-tier talent transforming APAC media and marcomms 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

2 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

3 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

4 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

5 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

6 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

7 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

8 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

9 Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

10 WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms
Advertising
21 hours ago
Matthew Miller

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming ...

40 Under 40 2020: Neeraj Gulati, Entropia
Advertising
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Neeraj Gulati, Entropia

40 Under 40 2020: Daniela Bogoricin, Twitter
Digital
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Daniela Bogoricin, Twitter

40 under 40 2020: Echo Li, Sportfive
Marketing
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 under 40 2020: Echo Li, Sportfive

Just Published

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition
Marketing
1 hour ago
Gemma Williams

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition

This new merger will allow companies a consistent view of an influencer campaign’s impact at scale and across regions.

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover
Marketing
2 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover

The iconic Oxford Circus Tube station roundels have been transformed into PlayStation's controller button symbols to mark the launch of the PS5 console.

YouTube opens up more inventory for direct response advertisers
Advertising
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

YouTube opens up more inventory for direct response ...

The platform is making direct response ads available in its Watch Feed on creator content outside of its partner program.

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C Saatchi PLC
Advertising
2 hours ago
Maisie McCabe

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C ...

M&C Saatchi PLC is set to promote long-term lieutenant Moray MacLennan to chief executive, as the company’s last remaining founders bow out.