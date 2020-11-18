Advertising Analysis
40 Under 40 2020: Phil Adrien, Dentsu International

Having risen quickly, thanks to business and award wins, to a high-level role integrating creative capabilities within Dentsu, Phil Adrien is also making a mark with a deep commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Phil Adrien

Managing director, creative group 
Dentsu International
Singapore

A doting father of two young girls, Phil Adrien is an outspoken creative lead for gender equality in the industry. His passion for parity culminated in his appointment to join Dentsu’s newly formed Asia Pacific (APAC) Inclusion and Diversity Council, and co-leading the Empowerment of Women in APAC program. Adrien was also an ambassador for Google’s Women Will initiative, which aims to drive opportunities for women and install diversity in the workplace.

Adrien’s fervour for progress does not stop at inclusive practices. In delivering business outcomes, he is equally unstoppable. Born in Canada to Haitian and Dutch immigrants, Adrien’s globetrotting career began with a video creation business he founded in 2009, which went on to drive digital strategy for clients like Calvin Klein. He was eventually headhunted to launch Drive Dentsu’s digital strategy and creative practice in Dubai. After recording double-digit growth for the agency’s largest client, Adrien moved on to FCB Global and led the network to its first Grand Prix win in the Middle East at the Dubai Lynx awards.

A move to Dentsu X in 2017 allowed Adrien to make his mark in Asia. Having opened the Singapore office, he led the first global integration of the Creative Group at Dentsu Singapore in the past year. He also spearheaded a multi-disciplinary team that bagged the largest piece of new business for Dentsu Singapore in 2020.

With insights honed from leading campaigns in diverse markets, Adrien shares his expertise by being involved in jury roles for Spikes Asia and Dentsu’s Innovation Awards while regularly speaking and mentoring at major industry events. Prioritising culture and team wellbeing, Adrien has developed and launched the first Dentsu Global Work-Life Balance guide for the network’s employees in August 2020.

