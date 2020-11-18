PR Analysis
Staff Reporters
21 hours ago

40 under 40 2020: Karen Coleman, Archetype

Karen Coleman is a modern-day picture of a good leader: solutions-focused, unwavering, adaptable, and empathetic. And the results don’t lie.

40 under 40 2020: Karen Coleman, Archetype
SEE ALL OF THE 2020 40 UNDER 40
Top-tier talent transforming APAC media and marcomms 

Karen Coleman

Managing director
Archetype
Australia

Karen Coleman built her managerial chops while overseeing a merger at age 31. As managing director of Bite Communications at the time, she managed its partnership with Text100 (now Archetype) and was thrust a new set of challenges such as team attrition and culture loss.

But of course, she took it in her stride by making a number of key hires that shaped the agency to be more marketing-focused, developed new value-based pricing structures, and designed new career path frameworks and new ways of working. By the time the rebrand of Text 100 to Archetype came around, Coleman was a seasoned pro.

One of the most commendable turnarounds Coleman managed during her tenure at Archetype was bringing the Australia business back on track after the global loss of Lenovo and IBM in 2018. Last year, she finished the year with a 18% revenue jump, the highest of any APAC business by a mile.

When the pandemic hit this year, she pivoted the agency’s services early by investing heavily in strategy, content and digital offerings as well as giving clients flexibility with contracts to scale statements-of-work up and down based on need. This has resulted in a 96% client retention rate, with 80% of them trusting the agency to deliver beyond the remit to create strategically led creative, as well as an overall client satisfaction rate of 88%.

Perhaps one of most exciting things Coleman brought to the table is an in-house Space to Create ‘sprint’ program to encourage teams to clear their day to deliver a solution to a client problem for the chance to win AU$1,000. The most recent 'sprint' addressed Acer’s dwindling laptop sales, and the winning response landed a two-week digital campaign that saw over 1,888 product sales with a CPA of AU$70. Notably, the campaign success led to the program being rolled out across the network globally.

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 40 UNDER 40
Top-tier talent transforming APAC media and marcomms 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

2 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

3 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

4 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

5 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

6 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

7 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

8 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

9 Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

10 WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms
Advertising
21 hours ago
Matthew Miller

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming ...

40 Under 40 2020: Neeraj Gulati, Entropia
Advertising
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Neeraj Gulati, Entropia

40 Under 40 2020: Daniela Bogoricin, Twitter
Digital
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Daniela Bogoricin, Twitter

40 under 40 2020: Echo Li, Sportfive
Marketing
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 under 40 2020: Echo Li, Sportfive

Just Published

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition
Marketing
1 hour ago
Gemma Williams

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition

This new merger will allow companies a consistent view of an influencer campaign’s impact at scale and across regions.

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover
Marketing
2 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover

The iconic Oxford Circus Tube station roundels have been transformed into PlayStation's controller button symbols to mark the launch of the PS5 console.

YouTube opens up more inventory for direct response advertisers
Advertising
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

YouTube opens up more inventory for direct response ...

The platform is making direct response ads available in its Watch Feed on creator content outside of its partner program.

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C Saatchi PLC
Advertising
2 hours ago
Maisie McCabe

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C ...

M&C Saatchi PLC is set to promote long-term lieutenant Moray MacLennan to chief executive, as the company’s last remaining founders bow out.