40 Under 40 2020: Daniela Bogoricin, Twitter

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 40 UNDER 40

Top-tier talent transforming APAC media and marcomms

Daniela Bogoricin

Director of Twitter Next APAC

Twitter

Singapore

Daniela Bogoricin’s career trajectory speaks to her skills as a creative: varied, innovative, unorthodox. From her first job as a webmaster at Brazil’s second largest music record label, to the world of fashion and design, to sharpening her skills as a planner in creative agencies such as Young & Rubicam and WMcCann—Bogoricin quickly rose through the ranks of Brazil’s creative industry. Notably, she spearheaded purposeful work for the likes of Nestlé and Coca-Cola, including nationwide campaigns celebrating maternal choices and evolutionary change respectively.

Her burgeoning creative acumen caught the attention of Twitter, which hired Bogoricin as its first-ever brand strategist in Brazil in 2013. Her early work included launching a reality show to put a female commentator live on air for the first time ever at the final of the UEFA Champions League. Delivering on business results as well as purpose, Bogoricin drive a three-digit sales jump over just 12 months in 2017, and was soon promoted to build her own team in Brazil, which grew revenue significantly in two years. Little wonder that when Twitter was looking to build its brand strategy team, Twitter Next, in the crucial Asia-Pacific market, Bogoricin was top of the list.

In just 11 months as director of Twitter Next for APAC, Bogoricin has led a team of nine to deliver some of Twitter APAC’s most impactful brand campaigns. These include Netflix India’s first-ever global brand campaign on Twitter, which used emojis to send users show suggestions; a campaign with Spotify that generated personalised playlists by Tweets; and a campaign that capitalised on a spike in gaming conversations for Xbox. Bogoricin also grew Twitter’s Greater China presence, delivering campaigns for Chinese personal tech brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Asus.

The success of this work is due to Bogoricin’s focus on people and culture, according to her boss Alex Josephson, the global head of Twitter Next. Taking up a new role leading a team in a new part of the world in the midst of a pandemic is not without its challenges, but Bogoricin immediately set about “cultivating a strong team dynamic in a new, virtual world that fostered new levels of creative inspiration and coaching”, Josephson said. Her colleagues call her a “true force of empathy”.

She maintains her passion for purposeful work, too. Bogoricin spearheaded Uber’s #WithinHerReach campaign, which contributed to 12% of global ‘Gender Gap’ conversations, and actively participates in Twitter’s inclusion and diversity groups. She has also provided counsel to more than 700 Chinese executives on the cultural nuances between the East and West.