Advertising Analysis
Staff Reporters
21 hours ago

40 Under 40 2020: James Blair, Tribal Worldwide

Credited by his bosses for turning DDB NZ into a world-class power in digital and social, James Blair comfortably wears a multitude of hats and wins accolades from clients who see him as an extension of their teams.

40 Under 40 2020: James Blair, Tribal Worldwide
SEE ALL OF THE 2020 40 UNDER 40
Top-tier talent transforming APAC media and marcomms 

James Blair

Managing partner
Tribal Worldwide
New Zealand

James Blair has proven so instrumental to DDB's success in New Zealand that the company keeps offering him new roles to take advantage of his talent and ambition. So it is that Blair now wears five different leadership hats: He's lead business partner, new business lead, digital lead, and head of social for DDB, as well as managing partner of Tribal. 

According to his supervisors, Blair has transformed DDB's digital and social offering from "limited and lagging" to "world-class and market-leading". This in turn has led to multiple Agency of the Year wins in the digital and social agency categories, a several-fold increase in digital revenue and headcount growth from five to more than 45 in Blair's department.

All of the above also led DDB to stand Tribal up as a standalone offering in the market, with Blair in the lead. Even though 2020 hasn't been a great year to launch an agency (or anything), Tribal under Blair has doubled-up on DDB's revenue expectations, grown headcount by 7x, scored 100% on pitches and welcomed L’Oreal and Samsung as clients. During lockdown, Blair secured work in the healthcare sector, developing and launching a mobile platform called Bettr to allow patients of Tamaki Health to see physicians remotely. Meanwhile, the agency is set to launch a proprietary micro-influencer platform in early 2021, with two large retail brands on board. 

One happy client praises Blair for showing "the same enthusiasm and passion for our brand as our employees" and says he's like "an extension of our team in a different office". Echoing this, another client says Blair was not only "the deciding factor" in choosing the agency but is also an "integral cog in our wider business team that we rely on and trust implicitly".

Blair spent time with Publicis Mojo, Shine and TBWA on his way to joining DDB in 2013. A colleague reports that the idiom, "It's nice to be important, but important to be nice" feels like it was written specifically for Blair, who is as passionate about building more diverse pathways into the industry as he is about winning pitches. He speaks widely on topics like strategy and creative craft and has for the last five years supported the Auckland University Business Masters degree as a guest speaker and coach. Tribal has initiated a formal equal opportunity policy to ensure it evaluates candidates from across a wider diversity spectrum.

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 40 UNDER 40
Top-tier talent transforming APAC media and marcomms 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

2 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

3 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

4 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

5 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

6 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

7 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

8 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

9 Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

10 WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2020: Leslie Goh, Tribal Worldwide
Advertising
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Leslie Goh, Tribal Worldwide

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms
Advertising
21 hours ago
Matthew Miller

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming ...

40 Under 40 2020: Neeraj Gulati, Entropia
Advertising
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Neeraj Gulati, Entropia

40 Under 40 2020: Daniela Bogoricin, Twitter
Digital
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Daniela Bogoricin, Twitter

Just Published

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition
Marketing
1 hour ago
Gemma Williams

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition

This new merger will allow companies a consistent view of an influencer campaign’s impact at scale and across regions.

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover
Marketing
2 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover

The iconic Oxford Circus Tube station roundels have been transformed into PlayStation's controller button symbols to mark the launch of the PS5 console.

YouTube opens up more inventory for direct response advertisers
Advertising
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

YouTube opens up more inventory for direct response ...

The platform is making direct response ads available in its Watch Feed on creator content outside of its partner program.

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C Saatchi PLC
Advertising
2 hours ago
Maisie McCabe

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C ...

M&C Saatchi PLC is set to promote long-term lieutenant Moray MacLennan to chief executive, as the company’s last remaining founders bow out.