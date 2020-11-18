Advertising Digital Media
Staff Reporters
21 hours ago

40 Under 40 2020: Neeraj Gulati, Entropia

A digital practitioner and serial entrepreneur who also sidelines as a DJ, Neeraj Gulati helps clients and the industry dance on the leading edge.

40 Under 40 2020: Neeraj Gulati, Entropia
SEE ALL OF THE 2020 40 UNDER 40
Top-tier talent transforming APAC media and marcomms 

Neeraj Gulati

Partner 
Entropia 
Malaysia

Geek and storyteller by day, DJ Butter Skull by night. Neeraj Gulati grooves to his own beat, and the industry cannot help but dance along.

Formerly a computer engineer, Gulati sought creative and entrepreneurial outlets for his knack for designing technology solutions. He started his career in 2005 with NewsCorp as a product manager. In 2010, he dived into the agency world to set up a social media agency, Rally—scaling it to 23 countries in three years. Subsequently, Gulati was chosen by Cadreon’s global team to represent and grow the programmatic platform in Southeast Asia. He went on to set up Ingenuity, a web and mobile agency, and grew it into one of the most profitable units in IPG Mediabrands.

Gulati’s passion in marrying storytelling and technology also birthed Bookyboo, a personalised storybook platform that grew to become a top e-commerce startup in India. It even caught the eye of The Walt Disney Company, which partnered up with the platform.

Besides his entrepreneurial flair, Gulati’s expertise in personalisation at scale and digital-first ecosystems has facilitated clients’ adoption of augmented reality, internet-of-things technology and analytics.

With 15 years of experience setting up award-winning digital businesses in Asia, Gulati has doubled revenue for Entropia, signed on some the biggest brands in Malaysia, and grew his team by 75% in 2019. He also sits on the council of Malaysian Digital Association (MDA)—the country’s watchdog for the digital advertising and marketing industry—to help craft a measurement framework that will shape up the digital operation standards of the industry.

While Gulati reinvents the industry with infectious rhythm, Prashant Kumar, Entropia’s founder and senior partner, sings his praises: “The industry has evolved from being dominated by product marketers in the ‘90s that gave birth to madmen like Don Draper, to customer experiences that need an engine that can design unique experiences at scale…. [Gulati] sits at the cusp of technology and entrepreneurial agility that makes him a perfect candidate to take the industry into the next stage of evolution.”

You can sample the sounds of DJ Butter Skull here.

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 40 UNDER 40
Top-tier talent transforming APAC media and marcomms 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

2 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

3 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

4 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

5 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

6 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

7 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

8 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

9 Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

10 WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms
Advertising
21 hours ago
Matthew Miller

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming ...

40 Under 40 2020: Daniela Bogoricin, Twitter
Digital
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Daniela Bogoricin, Twitter

40 under 40 2020: Echo Li, Sportfive
Marketing
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 under 40 2020: Echo Li, Sportfive

40 under 40 2020: Bening Rara, Ogilvy
Advertising
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 under 40 2020: Bening Rara, Ogilvy

Just Published

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition
Marketing
1 hour ago
Gemma Williams

Launchmetrics moves into China with Parklu acquisition

This new merger will allow companies a consistent view of an influencer campaign’s impact at scale and across regions.

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover
Marketing
2 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

London Underground receives PlayStation makeover

The iconic Oxford Circus Tube station roundels have been transformed into PlayStation's controller button symbols to mark the launch of the PS5 console.

YouTube opens up more inventory for direct response advertisers
Advertising
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

YouTube opens up more inventory for direct response ...

The platform is making direct response ads available in its Watch Feed on creator content outside of its partner program.

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C Saatchi PLC
Advertising
2 hours ago
Maisie McCabe

Moray MacLennan ascends to the throne at M&C ...

M&C Saatchi PLC is set to promote long-term lieutenant Moray MacLennan to chief executive, as the company’s last remaining founders bow out.