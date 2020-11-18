40 Under 40 2020: Neeraj Gulati, Entropia

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 40 UNDER 40

Top-tier talent transforming APAC media and marcomms

Neeraj Gulati

Partner

Entropia

Malaysia

Geek and storyteller by day, DJ Butter Skull by night. Neeraj Gulati grooves to his own beat, and the industry cannot help but dance along.

Formerly a computer engineer, Gulati sought creative and entrepreneurial outlets for his knack for designing technology solutions. He started his career in 2005 with NewsCorp as a product manager. In 2010, he dived into the agency world to set up a social media agency, Rally—scaling it to 23 countries in three years. Subsequently, Gulati was chosen by Cadreon’s global team to represent and grow the programmatic platform in Southeast Asia. He went on to set up Ingenuity, a web and mobile agency, and grew it into one of the most profitable units in IPG Mediabrands.

Gulati’s passion in marrying storytelling and technology also birthed Bookyboo, a personalised storybook platform that grew to become a top e-commerce startup in India. It even caught the eye of The Walt Disney Company, which partnered up with the platform.

Besides his entrepreneurial flair, Gulati’s expertise in personalisation at scale and digital-first ecosystems has facilitated clients’ adoption of augmented reality, internet-of-things technology and analytics.

With 15 years of experience setting up award-winning digital businesses in Asia, Gulati has doubled revenue for Entropia, signed on some the biggest brands in Malaysia, and grew his team by 75% in 2019. He also sits on the council of Malaysian Digital Association (MDA)—the country’s watchdog for the digital advertising and marketing industry—to help craft a measurement framework that will shape up the digital operation standards of the industry.

While Gulati reinvents the industry with infectious rhythm, Prashant Kumar, Entropia’s founder and senior partner, sings his praises: “The industry has evolved from being dominated by product marketers in the ‘90s that gave birth to madmen like Don Draper, to customer experiences that need an engine that can design unique experiences at scale…. [Gulati] sits at the cusp of technology and entrepreneurial agility that makes him a perfect candidate to take the industry into the next stage of evolution.”

You can sample the sounds of DJ Butter Skull here.