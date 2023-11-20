Analysis News Advertising Media PR Marketing
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

40 Under 40 2023: Lina Marican, Mutant

Fiercely loyal to her team, Marican has achieved strong revenue growth and high satisfaction scores—her people-first attitude is admired by both clients and employees.

40 Under 40 2023: Lina Marican, Mutant
SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

Lina Marican

Regional managing director
Mutant
Singapore

A passionate salsa dancer, Lina Marican’s leadership style takes a cue from the dance floor—where focus on listening and being in sync with the partner creates magic.

Marican has thrived by adapting to different roles: from agency to client, from multinational to independent, always in tune with her partners’ needs.

Within five years of joining Mutant, Marican was elevated to the role of a regional managing director. An accolade that came with a tough mandate of plugging the S$100,000 monthly revenue gap that was facing the agency owing to the tech downturn, mass layoffs, and budget cuts.

Marican focused on Mutant’s integrated capabilities to attract bigger brands while upscaling existing clients through newer branding and social offerings. As a result, in the first half of 2023 alone, Mutant signed 28 new clients on the roster, including the National University Cancer Institute of Singapore, Epson, Marriott, Johnson & Johnson, JobStreet and SOTA. 

In the past year, Mutant recorded a 17% revenue growth regionally to touch $3.56 million, Malaysia’s revenue increasing a whopping 163% during the period, alongside an industry-defying staff retention rate of 86% (and nearly 100% retention rate in Malaysia). Further, Mutant Malaysia was recognised as the PR team of the year and Mutant Indonesia turned to profits in just under nine months.

A champion for diversity and inclusion, Marican has stayed true to Mutant’s progressive values by walking away from clients who have demonstrated racism or unethical business practices. She refuses to pitch for businesses that don’t align with the agency’s inclusive values—a move that has won the confidence of the agency’s LGBTQ+ staff. 

Through career development and mentorship programs, investment in employee mental health and advocating flexible work hours, Marican has created a culture that boasts an 86% staff satisfaction rate, with 92% of employees expressing admiration for the leadership team, of which 70% are women.

Beyond the day job, Marican actively devotes time and passion to the industry and serves as the vice-chair of the PRCA APAC tech group.

SEE ALL OF THE 2023 40 UNDER 40
Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

 

Source:
Campaign Asia

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

2 Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

3 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

4 Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

5 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

6 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding

7 Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding

Dentsu consolidates mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea operations under Greater North cluster

8 Dentsu consolidates mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea operations under Greater North cluster

Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row

9 Coca-Cola, Danone, and Nestlé in greenwashing row

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

10 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2023: Tommy Tan, Publicis Media
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Tommy Tan, Publicis Media

40 Under 40 2023: Aaron Zhang, Carat
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Aaron Zhang, Carat

40 Under 40 2023: Jeremy Yang, Veridooh
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Jeremy Yang, Veridooh

40 Under 40 2023: Flavien Rousé, Foodpanda
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Flavien Rousé, Foodpanda

Just Published

'Fuzzy Feelings' is Apple's delicate touch to festive advertising
4 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

'Fuzzy Feelings' is Apple's delicate touch to ...

Apple doesn’t advertise, it narrates. Watch the nearly four-minute film that is easily a contender for the year's best Christmas ad.

'Wide-eyed innocence and blind terror': ‪Why haven't advertising professionals unionised?
5 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

'Wide-eyed innocence and blind terror': ‪Why ...

As issues like the gig economy, AI, and the cost of living crisis see other creative industries joining forces to fight for better protections and working conditions, Campaign explores why advertising professionals have traditionally been slow to unionise.

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday
6 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big ...

To raise money to challenge the power and abuses of Big Tech, cosmetics giant Lush is joining forces with the decentralised movement People vs Big Tech this Black Friday.

TikTok trumps Google as a search engine, research finds
10 hours ago
Evie Barrett

TikTok trumps Google as a search engine, research finds

Social media platform TikTok has begun to surpass Google with its user search function, according to analysis from search-first creative agency Rise at Seven.