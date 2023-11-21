Analysis News Marketing
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

40 Under 40 2023: Aaron Zhang, Carat

Aaron Zhang, renowned for his transformative leadership at Carat China, epitomises innovation in integrated client service.

40 Under 40 2023: Aaron Zhang, Carat
Aaron Zhang

Head of integrated client service
Carat
China

Groundbreaking campaigns and business model transformations for iconic brands have marked Aaron Zhang’s career. Zhang has redefined media's role in brand communication by focusing on data-driven digital media investments, and his leadership in integrating services across creative, media, PR, social, and performance marketing at Carat has been pivotal.

There, Zhang led a remarkable increase in integrated services billing, managed a diverse portfolio of brands, and fostered a one-team approach that boosted efficiency and client satisfaction. His insights-led strategies and consumer immersion research were key in turning around business trajectories for significant accounts. Zhang's adeptness in navigating challenging business landscapes led to significant client wins and retention, including a three-year contract with Master Kong, and successful pitches for Amore and several new accounts.

A visionary leader, Zhang also fosters a growth mindset within his team, delivering numerous training sessions to enhance integrated planning skills. He is recognised for his creativity in leveraging data for strategic insights, ensuring media investments align closely with business growth. His thought leadership in emerging technologies like the metaverse and AI has positioned him at the forefront of industry innovation.

Zhang's commitment extends beyond client service to nurturing future industry talents, evident in his workshops for students and internship opportunities at Carat. Praised for his professional acumen and collaborative spirit, Zhang is celebrated for driving positive change, both in business outcomes and in team development.

Zhang's achievements at Carat and his influence in the industry make him a standout leader, deserving recognition in Campaign Asia-Pacific's 40 Under 40. His innovative approach, strategic foresight, and ability to inspire and lead are exemplary, marking him as a significant figure shaping the future of marketing and media communications in the APAC region.

 
Source:
Campaign Asia

