News Advertising Media PR Marketing
Staff Reporters
19 hours ago

Meet the jury for Campaign's 40 Under 40 2023 awards

Experts from across the region will be joined by senior members of Campaign Asia-Pacific's editorial team to judge this year's awards.

Meet the jury for Campaign's 40 Under 40 2023 awards

Proven ability to deliver. Impressive career trajectory. Leadership qualities that inspire. Continual contribution above and beyond the job description. Execution of innovative ideas. Undeniable desire to lift up the industry and the people in it. These are the qualities it takes to end up on Campaign Asia-Pacific's coveted 40 Under 40 list, of which this is the 11th edition.

This year, the process is a bit different. We're still looking for people with inspiring stories, undeniable professional accomplishments and those who are passionate about advancing the industry—not just in terms of business success, but also in terms of the welfare of those working in it. What's changed is the judging process.  

It now consists of two rounds with an external jury and two senior members of the Campaign Asia-Pacific editorial team. The first round will be conducted via our secured online platform, and the final round will be completed via a voting platform to confirm the final winners. During the first round, judges shall evaluate and score all entries independently and during the final round, Campaign Asia-Pacific’s senior editorial team will be actively involved in confirming the final 40 winners. The jury's decision on the winners will be final, and no correspondence will be entered regarding the results.

Without further ado, meet the jury for this year's 40 Under 40:

  • Matthew Keegan, Associate editor, Campaign Asia-Pacific
  • Puneeth Bekal, Director of marketing, Mastercard
  • Robert Sawatzky, Editorial director, Haymarket Media Asia
  • Sanchita Johri, Director digital activation, media, CRM and Membership, Emerging Markets, Adidas
  • Tammy Ng, VP, Global marketing, Kohler

Those selected as the most exceptional rising stars will be honoured with in-depth profiles featured in Campaign Asia-Pacific and shared across all our social channels. Judges reserve the right to raise queries regarding the information provided and penalise any entry if there is evidence of inaccurate and misleading claims, which will lead to entry disqualification.

So what are you waiting for? The final entry deadline is ending on Thursday, 14 September, at 6 PM HKT/SGT (UTC/GMT+8). 

If you need more information for sharing your nominations, download the Entry Pack, the Entry Platform Guide and the Submission Platform. And if you still have questions then go to Campaign's 40 Under 40 new website or shoot us an email at [email protected] and we’ll help as soon as we can.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

1 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

2 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

TSLA wins global creative duties for Star Alliance

3 TSLA wins global creative duties for Star Alliance

SK-II CEO on marketing activations, storytelling, AI and more

4 SK-II CEO on marketing activations, storytelling, AI and more

YouTube to use own co-viewing data for CTV advertising sparking transparency concerns

5 YouTube to use own co-viewing data for CTV advertising sparking transparency concerns

Is radical honesty better in the era of AI?

6 Is radical honesty better in the era of AI?

Fans can 'meet' K-pop supergroup Blackpink in Roblox

7 Fans can 'meet' K-pop supergroup Blackpink in Roblox

SSPs navigate turmoil after MediaMath’s collapse

8 SSPs navigate turmoil after MediaMath’s collapse

Yannick Bolloré on AI, tech and creativity quests after a decade as Havas CEO

9 Yannick Bolloré on AI, tech and creativity quests after a decade as Havas CEO

Havas names new chief executives for Japan and Thailand

10 Havas names new chief executives for Japan and Thailand

Related Articles

40 Under 40 2023: Now open for nominations
Jul 31, 2023
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Now open for nominations

40 Under 40 2023
Jul 31, 2023

40 Under 40 2023

Just Published

PHD names Guy Marks new global CEO as Philippa Brown steps down
1 hour ago
Will Green

PHD names Guy Marks new global CEO as Philippa ...

Brown, who was appointed to the CEO role in 2019, is succeeded by Guy Marks.

We need to dislike advertising as much as consumers do
11 hours ago
Shaun McIlrath

We need to dislike advertising as much as consumers do

Adland has lazily assumed that what we do is valuable to consumers when 90% of the time, they would actually pay to avoid it.

HSBC picks Omnicom Media Group as global media agency
The Information
12 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

HSBC picks Omnicom Media Group as global media agency

Campaign first reported on the review in October 2022.

After losing out on the BCCI broadcast rights, what next for Disney Star?
12 hours ago
Campaign India Team

After losing out on the BCCI broadcast rights, what ...

SOUNDING BOARD: Experts weigh in and suggest what's next for the media company.