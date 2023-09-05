Meet the jury for Campaign's 40 Under 40 2023 awards

Proven ability to deliver. Impressive career trajectory. Leadership qualities that inspire. Continual contribution above and beyond the job description. Execution of innovative ideas. Undeniable desire to lift up the industry and the people in it. These are the qualities it takes to end up on Campaign Asia-Pacific's coveted 40 Under 40 list, of which this is the 11th edition.



This year, the process is a bit different. We're still looking for people with inspiring stories, undeniable professional accomplishments and those who are passionate about advancing the industry—not just in terms of business success, but also in terms of the welfare of those working in it. What's changed is the judging process.

It now consists of two rounds with an external jury and two senior members of the Campaign Asia-Pacific editorial team. The first round will be conducted via our secured online platform, and the final round will be completed via a voting platform to confirm the final winners. During the first round, judges shall evaluate and score all entries independently and during the final round, Campaign Asia-Pacific’s senior editorial team will be actively involved in confirming the final 40 winners. The jury's decision on the winners will be final, and no correspondence will be entered regarding the results.

Without further ado, meet the jury for this year's 40 Under 40:

Matthew Keegan, Associate editor, Campaign Asia-Pacific

Puneeth Bekal, Director of marketing, Mastercard

Robert Sawatzky, Editorial director, Haymarket Media Asia

Sanchita Johri, Director digital activation, media, CRM and Membership, Emerging Markets, Adidas

Tammy Ng, VP, Global marketing, Kohler

Those selected as the most exceptional rising stars will be honoured with in-depth profiles featured in Campaign Asia-Pacific and shared across all our social channels. Judges reserve the right to raise queries regarding the information provided and penalise any entry if there is evidence of inaccurate and misleading claims, which will lead to entry disqualification.

So what are you waiting for? The final entry deadline is ending on Thursday, 14 September, at 6 PM HKT/SGT (UTC/GMT+8).

If you need more information for sharing your nominations, download the Entry Pack, the Entry Platform Guide and the Submission Platform. And if you still have questions then go to Campaign's 40 Under 40 new website or shoot us an email at [email protected] and we’ll help as soon as we can.