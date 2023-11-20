Analysis News Advertising Marketing
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

40 Under 40 2023: Jeremy Yang, Veridooh

Jeremy Yang and Mo Moubayed founded adtech startup Veridooh in 2017 with a passion for creative and valuable solutions.

Proven leaders with path-breaking expertise

Jeremy Yang

Co-founder
Veridooh
Australia

Veridooh partnered with PHD and Unilever to create SmartCreative, an independent verification tool for OOH advertising. 

As part of its mission to boost transparency, automation and intelligence in OOH, this solution tracks over 400 metrics like location, panel play, share of time to ensure OOH campaigns are delivered as planned and paid for. Accessibility to this dashboard has been a game-changer for clients who get full visibility and control over their campaigns.  

Yang is Veridooh’s product lead; his solid understanding of the industry's technical challenges and directing the software engineering team to innovate are resourceful. Product innovation is key to Veridooh’s staggering success, it now covers 70% of the Australian market.  And now, with a $5 million Series A funding in the kitty, the company is setting its eyes on global expansion. 

Under Yang’sleadership, Veridooh has secured preferred verification partnerships with GroupM, IPG Mediabrands, and Omnicom Media Group in Australia and won global awards such as Campaign’s most valuable tech, Deloitte Technology Fast 50 rising Star, among others. 

For many marketers, Veridooh is more than a tool that simply tracks billboards and panels. It unlocks a number of other benefits for them. Having the ability to measure ROI on investments made in OOH has been a boon for marketers, now more than ever, as economic uncertainty has been putting pressure on marketing budgets. Further, the data extracted from Veridooh’s dashboard, such as panel plays, location, share of time, and bonus panels, can be crossmatched with POS data for a clearer understanding of how OOH is contributing to sales uplift, which allows them to make tactical improvements to campaigns, making their OOH strategy even more dynamic.

As a team leader, Yang has helped write and launch Veridooh’s conscious culture playbook to ensure a positive and flexible workplace as the team grows. Veridooh has grown 400% YOY, and Yang has been committed to ensuring it grows in a sustainable way. Since implementing these initiatives, the team’s attitude toward Veridooh’s workplace culture has improved, 88% of staff feels it is “awesome and engaging,” as revealed in an internal survey.

