Tech MVP 2023: Veridooh

Developed in Australia by co-founders Mo Moubayed and Jeremy Yang, out-of-home platform Veridooh’s patented verification solution stands tall on its prowess to scrutinise all OOH formats—digital, programmatic, and static—throughout the campaign.

Veridooh, boasting of its complete independence, has delivered unparalleled transparency in a previously opaque market. Tech MVP 2023 judges have again chosen the Veridooh OOH solution as the most valuable product.

The essence of Veridooh lies in its dashboard. With over 400 metrics, agencies and brands can instantly discern campaign delivery issues.

Tech MVP 2023 judge Sonal Patel noted that this capability demonstrates originality by pivoting to verification. It is underpinned by continuous strategy and investment, evident in its rapid feature launches and iterative improvements.

Having cemented its dominance in Australia and partnering with leading agencies, Veridooh's global aspirations are clear.

In 2021, a key reason Veridooh was awarded as one of Campaign’s most valuable products was that the company was looking at expanding into the UK market. Having developed a strategy tailored for wider international adoption indicates a commitment to making OOH verification ubiquitous.

The company has since achieved that—led by Mo, who was part of Campaign’s 40 Under 40 2022. Veridooh now has partnerships with media owners Limited Space, Smart Outdoor, Mass Media Outdoor and IQOOH in the UK.

As OOH advertising hurtles into an era demanding greater accountability and precision, Veridooh's commitment to transparency, innovation, and education is poised to guide the industry forward.

Judge Agnisha Ghosh recognised its unique positioning in solving a long-standing industry issue, highlighting revenue success as evidence of its efficacy.

With a clear north star vision and unwavering dedication led by Yang and Moubayed, Veridooh promises to catalyse global OOH's transparent and data-informed future.