most valuable product

Tech MVP 2021: AdLib.io
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: AdLib.io

MOST VALUABLE PRODUCT: The platform brings DCO, CMP and creative analytics technology together in a single omni-channel platform, streamlining the management of creatives across all platforms at scale.

Tech MVP 2021: Veridooh
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Veridooh

MOST VALUABLE PRODUCT: A proprietary software to provide independent tracking, measurement and verification for the DOOH industry.

Tech MVP 2021: Adzymic
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Adzymic

MOST VALUABLE PRODUCT: This platform has become the go-to partner for many brands and agencies in the region looking for a simplified creative management process that can improve performance in display advertising.

Tech MVP 2021: Location Media Xchange
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Location Media Xchange

MOST VALUABLE PRODUCT: To bring the OOH industry into the modern age, LMX was launched as an independent supply-side-focussed company to empower media owners to digitise their business.

Tech MVP 2021: Verity
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Verity

MOST VALUABLE PRODUCT: After building its contextual targeting chops for many years, GumGum launched Verity as an industry solution to a cookieless future in 2020.

Tech MVP 2021: Milieu Insight
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Milieu Insight

MOST VALUABLE PRODUCT: A solution by a group of data industry veterans that makes the process of acquiring actionable consumer insights fast, affordable, engaging and seamless.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

1 Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

2 Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

3 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

4 How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

6 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

7 Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

Breaking down the post-cookie solutions: Unified ID 2.0

8 Breaking down the post-cookie solutions: Unified ID 2.0

Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

9 Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

10 Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals