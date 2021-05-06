most valuable product
Tech MVP 2021: AdLib.io
MOST VALUABLE PRODUCT: The platform brings DCO, CMP and creative analytics technology together in a single omni-channel platform, streamlining the management of creatives across all platforms at scale.
Tech MVP 2021: Veridooh
MOST VALUABLE PRODUCT: A proprietary software to provide independent tracking, measurement and verification for the DOOH industry.
Tech MVP 2021: Adzymic
MOST VALUABLE PRODUCT: This platform has become the go-to partner for many brands and agencies in the region looking for a simplified creative management process that can improve performance in display advertising.
Tech MVP 2021: Location Media Xchange
MOST VALUABLE PRODUCT: To bring the OOH industry into the modern age, LMX was launched as an independent supply-side-focussed company to empower media owners to digitise their business.
Tech MVP 2021: Verity
MOST VALUABLE PRODUCT: After building its contextual targeting chops for many years, GumGum launched Verity as an industry solution to a cookieless future in 2020.
Tech MVP 2021: Milieu Insight
MOST VALUABLE PRODUCT: A solution by a group of data industry veterans that makes the process of acquiring actionable consumer insights fast, affordable, engaging and seamless.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins