Tech MVP 2022: Milieu Insight

Milieu Surveys App

By Milieu Insight

This Singapore-based tech company returns as an MVProduct in 2022 thanks to the progress it has made in its mission to disrupt the online research industry. With little changing over the past decade in how online research providers recruit, engage and manage audiences, many of whom endure lengthy surveys with poor mobile UX for mediocre rewards, Milieu Insight developed its Surveys app in 2018 and quickly rolled it out to six Southeast Asian markets within three years. Built from the user perspective with industry leading UX, it further differed by forging a highly-engaged opinion-sharing community and aimed to provide higher quality data thanks to fraud detection algorithms.

In 2021, the company doubled down on its user-centric commitment by launching an entirely new mobile experience. The newly launched Milieu Surveys app has introduced a brand new design, a world-class UX, and new gamification features engineered for better engagement and retention. In fact, in 2021 the Milieu tech and product teams deployed more than 3500 code commits and launched 9 updates to the surveys app across iOS and Google Play.

Since launching the new Milieu Surveys app in 2021, panel liabilities (the rewards costs paid to survey takers) decreased by 30% with no decrease in user ratings or growth rates. In fact, Milieu’s daily and monthly active users (a strong indicator of how sticky an app is, or of technical/UX issues that need to be addressed) average sits around 25% compared to a global cross-sector average of just 11%, according to the company.

Meanwhile, the growth experienced by the app is clearly evident in other numbers. From more than two million users in 2020 to more than 2.5 million by the end of 2021, more than 17 million surveys have now been completed on the platform across six countries and five languages. To date, more than 114,000 reviews across iOS and Google Play stores have given it an average 4.5 star reviews. Meanwhile the company has grown from 18 staff at the start of 2020, to 64 by the end of 2021 in six countries. Over the course of 2021, Milieu added 80 new clients made up of brands, agencies and government to its roster, to a total of 150 clients served.

Finally, thanks to a $USD 5 million funding injection in November 2021, Milieu says we can expect product innovation and accelerated development of their new SaaS-oriented consumer insight offerings based on regular customer feedback.