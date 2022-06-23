Tech MVP 2022: Presenting the Most Valuable Products

Campaign Asia-Pacific is thrilled to announce the winners of its inaugural list celebrating the region's most technically innovative products that serve the marcomms industry.

Tech MVP 2022 opened for entries in March across two categories: Most Valuable Professional and Most Valuable Product. To view the winners of Most Valuable Professional, see here.

In dedicating a project to celebrate technology talent and products in the Asia-Pacific region, we had strict criteria, developed alongside tech leaders in the industry to ensure the legitimacy of the list. As such, only the strongest five categories were recognised in each category.

Most Valuable Product was open to businesses that operate within, or provide a service to, advertising and marketing. The list honours products that have been either developed out of Asia-Pacific, or have been significantly tailored to the region, that demonstrate originality, scalability and business success.

Businesses who submitted to the list were measured across five key criteria: originality, scalability, business strategy, success, and continuous investment. A rigourous judging process combined quantitative grading (each entry was scored across the five criteria for a total score out of 25), with qualitative analysis.

The judging was conducted by a panel of senior tech professionals consisting of:

Jessica Martin, APAC head of privacy, regulatory, crisis and risk, Google

David Wightman, digital marketing & adtech consultant

Kaythaya Maw, chief technology officer APAC, Wunderman Thompson

Roshni Chatterjee, head of marketing and community, Jungle Ventures

Vincent Niou, APAC VP, data and technology, Essence

Mukul Kumar, cofounder and president of engineering, PubMatic

The five MVPs below reflect the breadth and diversity across APAC's marketing technology ecosystem. Their innovations positively disrupt the industry by reimagining targeting to U18 audiences in a cookieless, privacy-compliant way, helping brands to monitor competing creative, bringing attention metrics to programmatic trading, allowing brands and clients to better collaborate and manage campaigns and improving ease of consumer research collection. We hope their stories will show how Asia-Pacific is leading in tech innovation, and inspire more entrepreneurs and developers to tell their stories.

We offer our sincere thanks to all who put their products forward for consideration. We look forward to reading your entries again in 2023.

In order of highest grade down, Campaign's 2022 Tech Most Valuable Products are:

(click on the logos to read their stories)