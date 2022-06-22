Tech MVP 2022: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

Campaign Asia-Pacific is thrilled to announce the winners of its second annual list celebrating the region's most exceptional technical talent within the marcomms industry.

Tech MVP 2022 opened for entries in March across two categories: Most Valuable Professional and Most Valuable Product. For winners of the Most Valuable Product category, view them here.

In dedicating a project to celebrating technology talent and products in the Asia-Pacific region, we had strict criteria, developed alongside tech leaders in the industry to ensure the legitimacy of the list. As such, only the strongest five entries were recognised in each category.

Most Valuable Professional was open to individuals from within the marcomms industry who hold a technical role and/or are central to developing technology for their business. We were looking for individuals who possess deep technical knowledge and ability, and are passionate about helping to drive the industry forward.

Individuals who submitted to the list were measured across four key criteria: product innovation; business growth; leadership and collaboration; and elevating the industry. A rigorous judging process combined quantitative grading (each entry was scored across the four criteria for a total score out of 20), with qualitative analysis.

The judging was conducted by a panel of senior tech professionals consisting of:

Jessica Martin, APAC head of privacy, regulatory, crisis and risk, Google

David Wightman, digital marketing & adtech consultant

Kaythaya Maw, chief technology officer APAC, Wunderman Thompson

Roshni Chatterjee, head of marketing and community, Jungle Ventures

Vincent Niou, APAC VP, data and technology, Essence

Mukul Kumar, cofounder and president of engineering, PubMatic

Needless to say, the five MVPs below are exceptional talents, from across adtech, agencies and services based across the Australia, China, Singapore and Taiwan markets. Some of them have built their own technology, while others work with existing platforms to bring the best results for their clients. We hope you will find their stories as inspiring as we did.

We offer our sincere thanks to all who put themselves or their colleagues forward for consideration and we look forward to reading your entries again in 2023.

Campaign's 2022 Tech Most Valuable Professionals are (in random order):