Tech MVP 2022 opens for entries

Campaign Asia-Pacific is inviting nominations for Tech MVP, a project dedicated to celebrating technology professionals and products in the region, now in its second year.

Once again, Tech MVP 2022 includes two lists: Most Valuable Professional and Most Valuable Product.

Most Valuable Professional will spotlight the most exceptional technical talent in the industry. This list is open to individuals who hold a technical role and/or are central to developing technology for their business. We're looking for individuals who work at agencies, platforms, publishers, tech suppliers and startups. MVPs should possess deep technical knowledge and ability, and be passionate about helping to drive the industry forward.

Most Valuable Product will honour the most technically innovative products developed out of the region. This list is open to businesses that operate within, or provide a service to, advertising and marketing. We invite businesses to put forward products they have developed out of Asia-Pacific that demonstrate originality, scalability and business success.

Most Valuable Professional: Everything you need to know

Eligibility details

To be considered for Most Valuable Professional, nominees must meet the following criteria:

Must be based in Asia-Pacific.

Must hold a technical role or be central to developing technology for their business.

Must demonstrate deep technical knowledge and ability, and a passion for elevating the industry. Further criteria below.

Must work at one of the following: agency/consultancy, brand, platform, publisher, tech supplier or startup. If tech supplier or startup, the business must provide a service to the marketing, advertising and/or communications industry. For this list, we will define a startup as a business in early-stage growth with no more than 100 employees.

Important notes to consider

Individuals can nominate themselves or be nominated by a co-worker/manager.

Neither age nor job seniority will be factored into this list. We are open to nominations from tech stars in junior roles to heads of departments, so long as the individual can prove their success thus far, and a trajectory for further growth.

We do want a list that celebrates a diversity of talent and markets, so we encourage companies to spotlight their diverse talent from across the region, including women and those from different racial and ethnic backgrounds.

There's no limit to how many individuals a company is permitted to nominate for Most Valuable Professional. We will not rule out choosing more than one candidate from a given company for the final list if they prove exceptional.

We will consider candidates who have appeared in other Campaign Asia-Pacific listings, such as 40 Under 40, Women to Watch and the Asia-Pacific Power List, so long as they hit the aforementioned criteria.

Deadlines and judging process

Deadlines for nominations to both lists are as follows:

Early-bird deadline: Friday, April 1

Regular deadline: Friday, April 8

Late-entry deadline: Friday, April 15

On all dates, entries will be accepted until 23:59 SG/HK (GMT+8)

The entry fee includes a one-year membership with Campaign Asia-Pacific, which can be assigned to either the nominee or the nominator. You can find more details about the benefits of membership here and direct any questions to [email protected]. Following completion of the nomination, our membership manager will follow up with you to arrange the Campaign Asia-Pacific membership.

Once nominations have closed, the entries will be judged by a jury of senior tech talent that will cover the breadth of the industry. Details of the jury will be announced next week. After several rounds of judging, those selected as the most exceptional technical talent will be honoured with in-depth profiles, which will be featured in Campaign Asia-Pacific and shared across all our channels. Publication is slated for end of May.

What to prepare for your submission

The nomination form will ask you to provide:

Basic details about yourself and the nominee.

The nominee's backstory (200 words).

The answers to four critical questions about the nominee (300 words each).

Comments/endorsements from supervisors, colleagues and/or clients (300 words).

A recent high-resolution photo of the nominee (at least 1200x800 pixels at 72 dpi).

Credit-card payment of the entry fee, which is US$299 for each submission at the early-bird rate (deadline April 1), US$377 at regular rate (deadline April 9) and US$419 at late-entry rate (April 16).

Address and contact details for the person who will receive the Campaign membership.

We highly recommend you prepare your answers before going to fill out the nomination form, because you cannot save your work in the nomination form and return to it later. Download this word document to help you prepare, so that you can easily copy and paste into the nomination form all at once.

Note: You may flag confidential information by putting it into [square brackets]. We ask that you only flag the specific information that must be kept confidential, rather than the whole entry or large parts of it, since we will rely on this information to compile a meaningful profile of any nominee that makes the list.

MVProfessional form

Find inspiration from the 2021 winners: Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

Good luck!

Most Valuable Product: Everything you need to know

Eligibility details

To be considered for Most Valuable Product, the entry must hit the following criteria:

Product must be either originated from Asia-Pacific or tailored to Asia-Pacific audiences/clients. If the product was originally developed outside of Asia-Pacific, you must be able to prove substantial investment made in the product in the Asia-Pacific region, and how it meets the specific needs of clients in the region. If the product was developed outside of Asia-Pacific, your entry should focus only on your successes in the region. If it was developed within Asia-Pacific and has expanded beyond, you are encouraged to mention this in your entry.

Product must disrupt the advertising and/or marketing industry by offering a new technology or a new service.

Product must be under three years old (launched after March 15, 2019) in Asia-Pacific or it must have undergone a iteration in the past three years.

Product must prove originality, scalability (it cannot be limited to one market or one client) and business success. Further criteria below.

Must be developed by one of the following: agency/consultancy, platform, publisher, tech supplier or startup. If tech supplier or startup, the business must provide a service to the marketing, advertising and/or communications industry. For this list, we will define a startup as a business in early-stage growth with no more than 100 employees.

Important notes:

There's no limit to how many products one company can submit to this list. We will not rule out choosing more than one product from a given company for the final list if the products prove exceptional.

Deadlines and judging process

Deadlines for nominations to both lists are as follows:

Early-bird deadline: Friday, April 1

Regular deadline: Friday, April 8

Late-entry deadline: Friday, April 15

On all dates, entries will be accepted until 23:59 SG/HK (GMT+8)

The entry fee includes a one-year membership with Campaign Asia-Pacific, which can be assigned to either the nominee or the nominator. You can find more details about the benefits of membership here and direct any questions to [email protected]. Following completion of the nomination, our membership manager will follow up with you to arrange the Campaign Asia-Pacific membership.

Once nominations have closed, the entries will be judged by a jury of senior tech talent that have experience developing product and/or leading a product team. Details of the jury will be announced next week. After several rounds of judging, the most innovative products will be selected and honoured with in-depth profiles, which will be featured in Campaign Asia-Pacific and shared across all our channels. Publication is slated for end of May.

What to prepare for your submission

The nomination form will ask you to provide:

Basic details about the product nominator.

The answers to five critical questions about the product (300 words each).

Comments/endorsements from customers (300 words).

One good quality image (at least 1200x800 pixels at 72 dpi) of the product logo or screenshot of the product in action. If you have multiple images, you can upload in a zip file under 10MB.

Credit-card payment of the entry fee, which is US$299 for each submission at the early-bird rate (deadline April 1), US$377 at regular rate (deadline April 9) and US$419 at late-entry rate (April 16).

Address and contact details for the person who will receive the Campaign membership.

We highly recommend you prepare your answers before going to fill out the nomination form, because you cannot save your work in the nomination form and return to it later. Download this word document to help you prepare, so that you can easily copy and paste into the nomination form all at once.

Note: You may flag confidential information by putting it into [square brackets]. We ask that you only flag the specific information that must be kept confidential, rather than the whole entry or large parts of it, since we will rely on this information to compile a meaningful profile of any nominee that makes the list.

MVProduct form

Find inspiration from the 2021 winners: Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Products

Good luck!

Questions? Send them to [email protected], and we’ll help as soon as we can.