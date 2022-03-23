Senior tech leaders join Tech MVP 2022 award jury

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the jury responsible for judging entries to Tech MVP 2022, which will celebrate the most exceptional technical talent and innovative products from the Asia-Pacific region.

The jury has been carefully selected to ensure the full breadth of the industry is represented: agency, brand/platform, publisher, tech supplier and VC. The hope is this will reassure any individuals or companies submitting to the list that their talent and products will be well understood.

The jury members all have experience building or overseeing the development of products, and hiring and managing technical talent, so they know what to look out for when reviewing what constitutes a Most Valuable Professional and Most Valuable Product. Look out next week for an article that will reveal what jury members are specifically looking for from entries to Tech MVP 2022.

Nominations are open for individuals and businesses to submit to Most Valuable Professional and Most Valuable Product—there's over a week left to secure the early bird rate (until Friday, April 1).

Each entry to both Most Valuable Professional and Most Valuable Product will be reviewed by a minimum of three jury members to ensure judging is fair and rigourous.

Jury members will be excluded from judging any entries from their own companies.

Without further ado, presenting the Tech MVP 2022 jury, in alphabetical order:

David Wightman, global head of advertising, SCMP "The trajectory of APAC’s digital advertising has been on the rise in tandem with the growth of the internet economy, Hence, it is important to recognise the talents, creativity and innovation that goes towards advancing the adtech industry." Jessica Martin, head of privacy, regulatory, crisis and risk APAC, Google "APAC has been driving amazing tech innovations and is now setting the global standard for what the future of tech will be. I am excited to be part of the jury that looks at the best of the people and tech driving this forward." Kaythaya Maw, chief technology officer APAC, Wunderman Thompson (returning member) "The past year continues to see disruptive technology with the likes of Web3.0, the Metaverse, NFTs, AI, and cybersecurity making headlines. Making sense of these technologies are outstanding individuals who are contributing to the creation of innovative products and solutions shaping our industry. I look forward to being part of the MVP awards that shine a spotlight on the professionals and products that are fuelling this growth and innovation. Mukul Kumar, cofounder and president of engineering, PubMatic "The media and advertising industry are in a constant state of change—which presents huge opportunity—and players across the industry are looking to technology to provide them with an edge. Often the teams behind this innovation are working behind the scenes and don’t get the recognition they deserve. That’s why highlighting their contributions through initiatives like Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Tech MVP Awards is incredibly important. I am excited to be involved." Roshni Chatterjee, head of marketing and community, Jungle Ventures (returning member) "It's time the industry starts celebrating the phenomenal tech talent we have in Asia who are quietly but radically transforming the industry. We often get blinded by successful startups and chase the unicorns in the region. However, growth through tech innovation is happening across every organisation, agency, and service partner and I am keen to learn more about the individuals that are driving this change in their respective organisations." Vincent Niou, VP of data and technology APAC, Essence "People and products that apply technology to solve marketing challenges and drive business results have long been the driving force of digital marketing. Combining the breakneck pace of industry evolution with the diversity and growth potential of APAC, and the need for region and market-specific innovation, has never been more important. Initiatives like Tech MVP are important to highlight the individuals and innovations that will move us forward in the region. I look forward to learning more about the best APAC has to offer." Jury chair: Robert Sawatzky, editorial director Asia, Haymarket Media Group "Campaign Asia-Pacific is incredibly proud to get behind the advance of industry-changing technology in the region as created by the visionaries, entrepreneurs and developers who make it happen. Tech MVP recognises the talent and transformative technology that improves the way regional businesses operate, which is why it is such a valuable project for us."

Our mission at Campaign Asia-Pacific is to reflect and recognise the full spectrum of the industry, and while the marcomms industry has plenty of awards, technical talent and products can often be overlooked. We want to shift that with Tech MVP, and hope you will help us by shining a light on your brightest and best.

Here's a reminder of the deadlines to nominate to Tech MVP 2022:

Early-bird deadline: Friday, April 1

Regular deadline: Friday, April 8

Late-entry deadline: Friday, April 15

For more information on eligibility, what to prepare for your submission and the nomination and judging process, visit the launch article here.

Questions? Send them to [email protected], and we’ll help as soon as we can.