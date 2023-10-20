News Advertising Media Marketing Technology
Tech MVP 2023: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

A jury of tech leaders has named three individuals as Most Valuable Professionals in technology in Asia-Pacific.

Campaign Asia-Pacific is thrilled to announce the winners of its third annual list celebrating the region's most exceptional technical talent within the marcomms industry.

Tech MVP 2023 opened for entries in July across two categories: Most Valuable Professional and Most Valuable Product. For winners of the Most Valuable Product category, view them here.

In dedicating a project to celebrating technology talent and products in the Asia-Pacific region, we had strict criteria, developed alongside tech leaders in the industry to ensure the legitimacy of the list. As such, only the strongest three entries were recognised in each category.

Most Valuable Professional was open to individuals from within the marcomms industry who hold a technical role and/or are central to developing technology for their business. We were looking for individuals who possess deep technical knowledge and ability, and are passionate about helping to drive the industry forward.

Individuals who submitted to the list were measured across four key criteria: Product innovation; business growth; leadership and collaboration; and elevating the industry. A rigorous judging process combined quantitative grading (each entry was scored across the four criteria for a total score out of 20), with qualitative analysis.

The judging was conducted by a panel of senior tech professionals consisting of:

  • Sonal Patel, managing director, Quantcast
  • Tan Seow Ping, head of Southeast Asia, LiveRamp 
  • Gordon Domlija, co-founder and managing partner, ElucidateX
  • Kevin Huang, chief operating officer, SCMP
  • Agnisha Ghosh, director of digital media, MetLife

Needless to say, the three MVPs below are exceptional talents, from across adtech, agencies and services based across the Australia, China, Singapore and Taiwan markets. Some of them have built their own technology, while others work with existing platforms to bring the best results for their clients. We hope you will find their stories as inspiring as we did.

We offer our sincere thanks to all who put themselves or their colleagues forward for consideration and we look forward to reading your entries again in 2024.

Campaign's 2023 Tech Most Valuable Professionals are (in random order):

 

Raigon Jolly
Head of research, data science and analytics, Australia
TrafficGuard
 
 

Lu Kenn Wong
Group director, addressable technology, Singapore
Mediabrands Content Studio
 

Eric Yu
General manager and Asia technology practice lead, Hong Kong
GrowthOps

 

