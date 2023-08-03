Tech MVP 2023: What makes a standout entry

Gordon Domlija, co-founder and managing partner, ElucidateX We are in a vast, diverse and highly nuanced region, so I will first look for insight and design rooted in an understanding of Asia-Pacific's people, culture and landscape. We have all seen countless innovations built outside of the region and expected to work here, and we know that these are often unworkable and quickly sunset. The practical application here is paramount to success. The second thing I look for is scalability. How does the entry impact more broadly than a technical fix, and what role does it play in the industry? This is the difference between a good idea and a transformative product. I am also a massive fan of disruption. How does product innovation challenge norms or reshape the industry? It is here and ready to be reshaped, so don’t hold back on your ambition. As a final note, I advocate for the ethical application of the technology. How does this benefit people who use it in terms of productivity, sustainability, transparency and protection of data and privacy? Of course, technology is used to generate revenue and efficiencies, but however cliched it is, I’d still love to see how the innovation makes a positive change.