Tech MVP 2023: Presenting the Most Valuable Products

Campaign Asia-Pacific is thrilled to announce the winners of its third annual list celebrating the region's most exceptional technical talent within the marcomms industry.

Tech MVP 2023 opened for entries in July across two categories: Most Valuable Professional and Most Valuable Product. For winners of the Most Valuable Professional category, view them here.

In dedicating a project to celebrating technology talent and products in the Asia-Pacific region, we had strict criteria, developed alongside tech leaders in the industry to ensure the legitimacy of the list. As such, only the strongest three entries were recognised in each category.

Most Valuable Product was open to businesses that operate within, or provide a service to, advertising and marketing. The list honours products that have been either developed out of Asia-Pacific, or have been significantly tailored to the region, that demonstrate originality, scalability and business success.

Businesses who submitted to the list were measured across five key criteria: originality, scalability, business strategy, success, and continuous investment. A rigourous judging process combined quantitative grading (each entry was scored across the five criteria for a total score out of 25), with qualitative analysis.

The judging was conducted by a panel of senior tech professionals consisting of:

Sonal Patel, managing director, Quantcast

Tan Seow Ping, head of Southeast Asia, LiveRamp

Gordon Domlija, co-founder and managing partner, ElucidateX

Kevin Huang, chief operating officer, SCMP

Agnisha Ghosh, director of digital media, MetLife

Needless to say, the three MVPs below are outstanding products, from across adtech, agencies and services based across the Australia, China, Singapore and Taiwan markets. Some of them have built their own technology to address pain points in the industry, while others have improved their offering to meet their clients' needs. We hope you will find their stories as inspiring as we did.

We offer our sincere thanks to all who put themselves or their colleagues forward for consideration and we look forward to reading your entries again in 2024.

Campaign's 2023 Tech Most Valuable Products are:

(click on the logos to read their stories)