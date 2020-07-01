adtech
Rubicon Project and Telaria re-emerge as Magnite
Company says maintaining its independence means it can offer publishers "unconflicted guidance"—unlike adtech firms that now sit within media conglomerates.
To prove its worth, programmatic needs to shift to engagement-based metrics
As marketers become thrifty during COVID-19, shifting programmatic to engagement-based metrics like video completion rate or cost per completed view (CPCV) will help demonstrate more tangible return on investment.
Trash media and trash tech
The Ad Contrarian describes the stink created by the combination of trash websites and adtech that's incapable of distinguishing between those sites and the good kind.
What it's like being a woman in adtech
Campaign's anonymous survey of senior women in adtech paints a bleak picture of a Mad Man-era 'boys club' culture, workplace harassment, and the struggle towards C-suite leadership.
The Ad Contrarian: Sugar and technology
Data, measurement and mathematics are important aspects of advertising when consumed in reasonable quantities. But when the craving for numbers becomes a mania, there are sure to be unintended consequences.
Time for DOOH programmatic to measure up in Southeast Asia
Technology is helping to roll out the service, but to form a scalable, sustainable DOOH ecosystem, it’s time to align on standards.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins