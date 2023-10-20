News Advertising Media Marketing Technology
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Tech MVP 2023: Vonage

MOST VALUABLE PRODUCT: Positioning itself as a pioneering force in the marketplace, Vonage’s Conversational Commerce, powered by Jumper.ai, has revolutionised the commerce landscape.

Tech MVP 2023: Vonage
CAMPAIGN ASIA-PACIFIC's 2023 TECH MVPs
See all of the Most Valuable Professionals
See all of the Most Valuable Products

Conversational Commerce

By Vonage

Tech MVP’s 2023 panel of judges were impressed by how AI-powered and Vonage-owned Jumper.ai's Conversational Commerce has intricately woven dynamic conversations into the transactional fabric, offering a level of personalisation traditional e-commerce cannot emulate.

Conversational Commerce stands distinguished with its omnichannel engagement strategy, ensuring cohesive interactions across various digital platforms. Moreover, the platform’s automation capabilities simplify the purchase journey, completing transactions without leaving the messaging platform. 

Embedded commerce within conversations establishes Vonage as a leader in interactive shopping experiences. The platform's partnerships with global giants such as Kiehl’s, Unilever, and Samsung accentuate its credibility and expansive reach.

The core measure of Vonage's success revolves around the "Engagement-to-Transaction Conversion Rate (ETCR)," a metric underscoring the platform's potency in converting interactions into meaningful transactions. An ascending ETCR testifies to Vonage's efficacy in bridging communication and commerce, symbolising the confluence of convenience and customisation.

For example, collaborations with Kiehl’s Malaysia and L’Oreal have demonstrated the platform's adaptability and impact. With Kiehl’s, Vonage facilitated 30% more qualified leads, a testament to its prowess. Similarly, L'Oreal's livestream collaboration garnered over 17,000 chats daily, marking a staggering 4x uptick in daily sales.

The panel commended the platform's innovative approach, with judge Sonal Patel appreciating the ETCR metric's clarity, and remarking on Kiehl's Malaysia example as evidence of impactful tech utilisation. 

Despite seeking more insights into scalability, judge Seow Ping Tan lauded the strategic advantage of the platform. Meanwhile, fellow judge Agnisha Ghosh praised the platform's application of AI in enhancing customer experience.

Vonage Conversational Commerce powered by Jumper.ai has paved the path for a new commerce era, seamlessly melding conversations with transactions and exemplifying innovation in the Asia-Pacific domain.

CAMPAIGN ASIA-PACIFIC's 2023 TECH MVPs
See all of the Most Valuable Professionals
See all of the Most Valuable Products

 

Source:

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

1 Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

2 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

3 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

4 Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

5 Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson

6 WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

7 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Charles Brian-Boys: A tribute to the Hong Kong ad legend

8 Charles Brian-Boys: A tribute to the Hong Kong ad legend

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

9 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Dentsu launches female-focused practice in Hong Kong to improve gender diversity in ads

10 Dentsu launches female-focused practice in Hong Kong to improve gender diversity in ads

Related Articles

Tech MVP 2023: What makes a standout entry
Aug 3, 2023
Shawn Lim

Tech MVP 2023: What makes a standout entry

Veteran brand and tech leaders join Tech MVP 2023 award jury
Jul 28, 2023
Shawn Lim

Veteran brand and tech leaders join Tech MVP 2023 ...

Tech MVP 2023 opens for entries
Jul 20, 2023
Shawn Lim

Tech MVP 2023 opens for entries

Tech MVP 2022: Presenting the Most Valuable Products
Jun 23, 2022
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2022: Presenting the Most Valuable Products

Just Published

Major WPP executives understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided
4 hours ago
Rahat Kapur

Major WPP executives understood to be detained in ...

The latest detainments come as China continues to crack down on foreign companies’ conduct in light of evolving data, security and corruption laws.

SCMP's pop-up exhibit: A 120-year ode to Hong Kong
1 day ago
Nikita Mishra

SCMP's pop-up exhibit: A 120-year ode to Hong Kong

From quills to pixels, the South China Morning Post pays homage to heritage and chronicles Hong Kong's storied saga.

Tech MVP 2023: Eric Yu, GrowthOps
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2023: Eric Yu, GrowthOps

MOST VALUABLE PROFESSIONAL: Eric Yu’s varied and impactful career trajectory has seen him ascend to regional general manager from a systems engineer—all before 30.

Vero launches Rover, an AI-first PR agency
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Vero launches Rover, an AI-first PR agency

The newly launched agency will deploy generative-AI tools such as ChatGPT, Midjourney, and Firefly to accelerate and automate content creation across various media formats.