Staff Reporters
Jul 7, 2022

Tech MVP 2022: Amplified Intelligence

MOST VALUABLE PRODUCT: Developed out of Australia, its AttentionPlan media planning and optimisation tool is bringing attention metrics to scale for media planners and buyers.

Tech MVP 2022: Amplified Intelligence
AttentionPlan

By Amplified Intelligence

Amplified Intelligence was built on the premise that consumer attention is critically valuable to marketing communications but current media measurement does not provide clarity on whether a human is actually taking it in. The opportunity to 'see' does not mean 'seen', the company contends, and 'viewability' does not mean 'viewed'. Therefore a gaping hole exists between perception and reality and unless attention metrics can be brought into media measurement at scale, it will difficult to make media trading fair and accountable.

AttentionPlan, a SaaS media planning and optimisation tool, was therefore developed in Adelaide, Australia to allow agencies to optimise advertising spend towards human attention. The product is based on Amplified Intelligence’s proprietary eye gaze and facial GDPR-compliant data across many countries. The tool compares attention performance of platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Snapchat, Linear TV and CTV. Data outputs can be cut by audience, market, time of day, device, giving a detailed view on how to shift media investments.

With development work starting in February 2020, a global beta trial was launched by the end of the year, becoming commercially available in January 2021. Already by the end of 2020, a quarter of all top tier media planning and buying agencies had signed on, along with 18 independent agencies. Available for larger users as an API that can integrate cross-platform attention data into agency tools, AttentionPlan has been secured by four major holding companies and is in discussions with a fifth. 

Scaling the attention data takes time, but the company has made strong progress. As of January 2022, its eye gaze and facial models processed data from 41,970 ad views, with one project collecting attention to advertising data from 12,000 people. AttentionPlan licences have grown sevenfold since its beta launch in November 2020. As more data is applied, the more likely we’ll see a shift in media spend towards higher attention formats as recent in depth studies with major global brands across CPG, energy and finance categories suggest up to 50% uplift in attention is possible by doing so.

Already used in 23 countries including Australia with the aim to launching across APAC markets in the second half of 2022, the aim is to be the world’s first end-to-end attention driven media tool across mobile, TV, cinema, OOH, gaming and audio. Its feasibility testing for attention to cinema advertising started at the end of 2022 and the first in-cinema pilot collection took place in Sydney in March 2022. An Android app is also planned for this year.

