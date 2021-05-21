Tech MVP 2021: Milieu Insight

Milieu Insight

By Milieu Insight

Milieu was founded in Singapore in 2019 by a group of data industry veterans who wanted to make the process of acquiring actionable consumer insights fast, affordable, engaging and seamless.

Their solution was a platform that comprises three core components: a data collection mobile app known as Milieu Surveys where consumers can participate in brand, product or advertising research in exchange for rewards; a customer dashboard known as Canvas where brands and agencies can access pre-collected consumer profiling data; and a data engine that keeps data up to date, detects user fraud on the panel, and seamlessly connects pre-collected profiling data to new studies that clients’ launch.

Milieu's core product and customer dashboard, Canvas, was launched in February of 2019, at which time it had operations in both Singapore and Thailand. In 2020, despite Covid-related national lockdowns, the business tripled in revenue, its team doubled in size (from 18 to 42 staff), and it also started operations in four new markets. In addition, its mobile panels, powered by its app, Milieu Surveys, is now available across Southeast Asia including Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines with more than 2 million users.

Since the product launched in 2019, Milieu has worked with more than 120 clients across the region, including brand and agency names like Facebook, Google, P&G, Lazada, Mediabrands, and Publicis, to name a few. In 2020 alone it claims to have added 54 new customers to their roster.

Going forward, its product roadmap is ambitious. Milieu currently run product sprints every two months and is committed to rapidly evolving its products. By the end of 2021, it plans to have almost doubled the size of its tech and devopment team, as well as launching at least two brand new products before the year is out. Tech MVP jury members commended the strong continuous investment in the platform.