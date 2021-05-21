Advertising Digital Marketing Analysis News
Staff Reporters
20 hours ago

Tech MVP 2021: Milieu Insight

MOST VALUABLE PRODUCT: A solution by a group of data industry veterans that makes the process of acquiring actionable consumer insights fast, affordable, engaging and seamless.

Tech MVP 2021: Milieu Insight
CAMPAIGN ASIA-PACIFIC's 2021 TECH MVPs
See all of the Most Valuable Professionals
See all of the Most Valuable Products

Milieu Insight

By Milieu Insight

Milieu was founded in Singapore in 2019 by a group of data industry veterans who wanted to make the process of acquiring actionable consumer insights fast, affordable, engaging and seamless.

Their solution was a platform that comprises three core components: a data collection mobile app known as Milieu Surveys where consumers can participate in brand, product or advertising research in exchange for rewards; a customer dashboard known as Canvas where brands and agencies can access pre-collected consumer profiling data; and a data engine that keeps data up to date, detects user fraud on the panel, and seamlessly connects pre-collected profiling data to new studies that clients’ launch.

Milieu's core product and customer dashboard, Canvas, was launched in February of 2019, at which time it had operations in both Singapore and Thailand. In 2020, despite Covid-related national lockdowns, the business tripled in revenue, its team doubled in size (from 18 to 42 staff), and it also started operations in four new markets. In addition, its mobile panels, powered by its app, Milieu Surveys, is now available across Southeast Asia including Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines with more than 2 million users.

Since the product launched in 2019, Milieu has worked with more than 120 clients across the region, including brand and agency names like Facebook, Google, P&G, Lazada, Mediabrands, and Publicis, to name a few. In 2020 alone it claims to have added 54 new customers to their roster.

Going forward, its product roadmap is ambitious. Milieu currently run product sprints every two months and is committed to rapidly evolving its products. By the end of 2021, it plans to have almost doubled the size of its tech and devopment team, as well as launching at least two brand new products before the year is out. Tech MVP jury members commended the strong continuous investment in the platform.

CAMPAIGN ASIA-PACIFIC's 2021 TECH MVPs
See all of the Most Valuable Professionals
See all of the Most Valuable Products

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

1 Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

2 Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

3 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

4 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

5 How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Breaking down the post-cookie solutions: Unified ID 2.0

7 Breaking down the post-cookie solutions: Unified ID 2.0

Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

8 Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

9 Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

10 Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

Related Articles

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Products
Digital
20 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Products

Tech MVP 2021: Veridooh
Advertising
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Veridooh

Tech MVP 2021: Adzymic
Advertising
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Adzymic

Tech MVP 2021: Verity
Advertising
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Verity

Just Published

What does a ‘diverse’ typeface look like?
Advertising
20 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

What does a ‘diverse’ typeface look like?

Content agency Distillery has developed a new typeface in collaboration with hundreds of creatives around the world.

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals
News
20 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable ...

A jury of tech leaders has named 10 individuals as the Most Valuable Professionals in technology in Asia-Pacific.

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Products
Digital
20 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Products

A jury of tech leaders has selected 10 business innovations as the Most Valuable Products in technology in Asia-Pacific.

Tech MVP 2021: Philip Coetzee, Xandr
Digital
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Philip Coetzee, Xandr

MOST VALUABLE PROFESSIONAL: Philip Coetzee is passionate about solving systemic problems in adtech and his latest development work has far-reaching benefits. His work elevating the industry extends into mentorship and people development, too.