Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

Campaign Asia-Pacific is thrilled to announce the winners of its inaugural list celebrating the region's most exceptional technical talent within the marcomms industry.

Tech MVP 2021 opened for entries in March across two categories: Most Valuable Professional and Most Valuable Product. To view the winners of Most Valuable Product, see here.

This is the first time we have dedicated a project to celebrating technology talent and products in the Asia-Pacific region, and we had strict criteria, which we developed alongside tech leaders in the industry to ensure the legitimacy of the list. As a consequence, the quality of entries we received was astonishing.

Most Valuable Professional was open to individuals from within the marcomms industry who hold a technical role and/or are central to developing technology for their business. We were looking for individuals who possess deep technical knowledge and ability, and are passionate about helping to drive the industry forward.

Individuals who submitted to the list were measured across four key criteria: product innovation; business growth; leadership and collaboration; and elevating the industry. A rigourous judging process combined quantitative grading (each entry was scored across the four criteria for a total score out of 20), with qualitative analysis.

The judging was conducted by a panel of senior tech professionals consisting of:

David Uchimoto, director of engineering, The Trade Desk

Ian Hocking, VP digital, South China Morning Post

Kaythaya Maw, chief technology officer APAC, Wunderman Thompson

Roshni Chatterjee, head of marketing and community, Jungle Ventures

Rupert Privett, APAC lead, Ad-lib Digital

Jessica Goodfellow, deputy editor and technology lead, Campaign Asia-Pacific.

Important note: Jury members were excluded from judging any entries from their own companies.

Needless to say, the 10 MVPs below are the top drawer of the industry. They truly represent the incredible breadth of technical talent of Asia-Pacific, with winners across adtech, agencies, production, tech suppliers and tech platforms, covering Australia, China, India, Japan, Singapore and Thailand. We hope you will find their stories as inspiring as we did.

We offer our sincere thanks to all who put themselves or their colleagues forward for consideration. We look forward to reading your entries again in 2022.

Campaign's 2021 Tech Most Valuable Professionals are (in alphabetical order by family name):