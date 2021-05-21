News Advertising Digital Marketing Analysis Media
Jessica Goodfellow
20 hours ago

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

A jury of tech leaders has named 10 individuals as the Most Valuable Professionals in technology in Asia-Pacific.

Campaign Asia-Pacific is thrilled to announce the winners of its inaugural list celebrating the region's most exceptional technical talent within the marcomms industry.

Tech MVP 2021 opened for entries in March across two categories: Most Valuable Professional and Most Valuable Product. To view the winners of Most Valuable Product, see here.

This is the first time we have dedicated a project to celebrating technology talent and products in the Asia-Pacific region, and we had strict criteria, which we developed alongside tech leaders in the industry to ensure the legitimacy of the list. As a consequence, the quality of entries we received was astonishing.

Most Valuable Professional was open to individuals from within the marcomms industry who hold a technical role and/or are central to developing technology for their business. We were looking for individuals who possess deep technical knowledge and ability, and are passionate about helping to drive the industry forward.

Individuals who submitted to the list were measured across four key criteria: product innovation; business growth; leadership and collaboration; and elevating the industry. A rigourous judging process combined quantitative grading (each entry was scored across the four criteria for a total score out of 20), with qualitative analysis.

The judging was conducted by a panel of senior tech professionals consisting of:

  • David Uchimoto, director of engineering, The Trade Desk
  • Ian Hocking, VP digital, South China Morning Post
  • Kaythaya Maw, chief technology officer APAC, Wunderman Thompson
  • Roshni Chatterjee, head of marketing and community, Jungle Ventures
  • Rupert Privett, APAC lead, Ad-lib Digital
  • Jessica Goodfellow, deputy editor and technology lead, Campaign Asia-Pacific.

Important note: Jury members were excluded from judging any entries from their own companies.

Needless to say, the 10 MVPs below are the top drawer of the industry. They truly represent the incredible breadth of technical talent of Asia-Pacific, with winners across adtech, agencies, production, tech suppliers and tech platforms, covering Australia, China, India, Japan, Singapore and Thailand. We hope you will find their stories as inspiring as we did.

We offer our sincere thanks to all who put themselves or their colleagues forward for consideration. We look forward to reading your entries again in 2022.

Campaign's 2021 Tech Most Valuable Professionals are (in alphabetical order by family name):

Jonathan Beh
Chief executive officer
Matterkind China
China		 Jianhao Chen
Chief technology officer
Verystar
China
Philip Coetzee
Senior associate director
Xandr
Australia		 Suzanne Croxford
Partner, marketing technology
Wunderman Thompson
Australia
Wei Guo
Founder and CEO
FugeTech
China		 Marcus Herrmann
Chief operations officer
TotallyAwesome
Thailand
Edison Lim
Head of engineering
Aqilliz
Singapore		 John Paite
Chief creative officer, art & technology
MediaMonks
India
Ryuji Takemoto
Managing director, product development
AnyMind Group
Japan		 Travis Teo
Cofounder, executive director of product & technology
Adzymic
Singapore

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

