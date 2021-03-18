Campaign reveals jury of senior tech leaders for Tech MVP 2021 award

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the jury responsible for judging entries to its inaugural Tech MVP 2021 awards, which will celebrate the most exceptional technical talent and innovative products from the Asia-Pacific region.

The jury has been carefully selected to ensure the full breadth of the industry is represented: agency, brand/platform, publisher, tech supplier, startup and VC. The hope is this will reassure any individuals or companies submitting to the list that their talent and products will be well understood.

The jury members all have experience building or overseeing the development of products, and hiring and managing technical talent, so they know what to look out for when reviewing what constitutes a Most Valuable Professional and Most Valuable Product. Look out next week for an article that will reveal what jury members are specifically looking for from entries to Tech MVP 2021.

Nominations are open for individuals and businesses to submit to Most Valuable Professional and Most Valuable Product—there are two weeks left to secure the early bird rate (until Thursday, April 1). Each entry to both Most Valuable Professional and Most Valuable Product will be reviewed by a minimum of three jury members to ensure judging is fair and rigourous.

Jury members will be excluded from judging any entries from their own companies.

Without further ado, presenting the Tech MVP 2021 jury:

David Uchimoto, director of engineering, The Trade Desk "Different parts of the world are at different stages in the adtech evolution. While the US market has led, the growth potential for the APAC region greatly exceeds that of the Americas and EMEA. Each market within the region brings its own level of adtech adoption and market specific nuance, both business and cultural. This will require regional and market specific innovation. Projects like Tech MVP are important because they highlight the innovators and innovations that will drive this growth across the region. This is why I'm excited to be a part of the project." Ian Hocking, VP digital, SCMP "Adtech innovation has never been more important to our industry. With so many changes happening right now, we need to encourage and celebrate those that push our industry forward. I'm excited to see the best of the last 12 months." Kaythaya Maw, chief technology officer APAC, Wunderman Thompson "I’m a believer in recognising the builders, hackers, and makers that are driving the evolution of marketing through the adoption of technology to realise creative inspiration. The manifestation of that work are the products that are borne out of that innovation, and so I’m excited to be part of a platform that showcases both talent and product innovation in our industry." Lei Lei, head of engineering, Shopee "Having met and coached many tech talents within Shopee and in the numerous tech development programs we have across the region, I am always amazed and inspired by fascinating new ideas. In this fast-paced and ever-changing environment, I believe that we all have something to learn from one another. Both as an individual and organisation, I believe we have to support the growth of talent in the industry and celebrate their achievements." Roshni Chatterjee, head of marketing and community, Jungle Ventures "It's time the industry starts celebrating the phenomenal tech talent we have in Asia who are quietly but radically transforming the industry. We often get blinded by successful startups and chase the unicorns in the region. However, growth through tech innovation is happening across every organisation, agency, and service partner and I am keen to learn more about the individuals that are driving this change in their respective organisations." Rupert Privett, APAC lead, Ad-lib Digital "We definitely need a way to recognise great solutions and pioneers in the martech space in APAC. So many marketeers we speak to struggle to find time to plan and innovate, with so much time taken up in managing the execution across so many audiences, channels and platforms in APAC. We need a way to recognise great solutions and pioneers that the industry can learn from and help filter these from the noise." Jessica Goodfellow, deputy editor and technology lead, Campaign Asia-Pacific "I'm constantly inspired by the tech innovation happening across all corners of Asia-Pacific, from firms that are finding new applications of blockchain technology to democratise access to finance in developing markets, to opening new realms of augmented reality in Southeast Asia, to the opportunities afforded by 5G innovation spearheaded by China. Behind all of these new innovations are individuals who are top of their field and it's about time we shine a light on their achievements, in hopes of continuining to inspire the next generation of technology leaders in Asia-Pacific."

Here's a reminder of the deadlines to nominate to Tech MVP 2021:

Early-bird deadline: Thursday, April 1

Regular deadline: Friday, April 9

Final deadline: Friday, April 16

For more information on eligibility, what to prepare for your submission and the nomination and judging process, visit the launch article here.

Questions? Send them to [email protected], and we’ll help as soon as we can.