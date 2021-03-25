Advertising Digital Marketing Media News
Jessica Goodfellow
1 day ago

Tech MVP 2021: What makes a standout entry

With one week to go before the early-bird entry deadline, our jury of technology leaders reveals the core components of a Most Valuable Professional and Most Valuable Product.

The jury responsible for judging entries to Campaign Asia-Pacific's inaugural Tech MVP awards, which will celebrate the most exceptional technical talent and innovative products from the Asia-Pacific region, has revealed what they will looking for from entries.

It's exactly one week until the early-bird deadline (Thursday, April 1) for submissions to Tech MVP 2021, which includes two lists: Most Valuable Professional and Most Valuable Product.

To aid nominees as they prepare their submissions, Campaign asked the members of the expert jury to detail what core attributes they will be looking for from individuals and products, and to provide advice on what constitutes a standout entry.

What makes a Most Valuable Professional

David Uchimoto, director of engineering, The Trade Desk:

I'll review tech professionals for the Tech MVP project on many of the same criteria I apply as someone constantly seeking and hiring the best tech talent across the region.  Passion for what you do and understanding how to drive value from your work are the two key measures I'll apply.

Ian Hocking, VP digital, SCMP:

I want to see a bold and innovative leader that clearly demonstrates their passion for media and our community. I want to understand what they believe in and how they will help to drive our profession forward. A standout entry will include concise and contextualised achievements and clear and passionate demonstration of your commitment as an industry leader as well as testimonial from your peers.

Kaythaya Maw, chief technology officer APAC, Wunderman Thompson: 

I'll be looking for individuals who are making an impact and elevating the work delivered through the application of technology in crafting solutions. They should inspire not only their peers in technology, but effectively collaborate across domains—working with platform partners, and driving outcomes for clients alike.

Lei Lei, head of engineering, Shopee: 

A valuable tech professional should be constantly curious, one who can adapt quickly and is passionate about learning new skills. These are the same values reflected in my teams at Shopee. We constantly empower our tech talent to be creative and upskill, while we remain laser-focused on enhancing the user experience on our app and across all its features.

Rupert Privett, APAC lead, Ad-lib Digital: 

I will be looking for characteristics that identify who are the real pioneers in the APAC martech space. Who are the ones that are well exposed, informed and innovating? And more importantly, how are they applying solutions to solve APAC marketing problems?

What makes a Most Valuable Product

Roshni Chatterjee, head of marketing and community, Jungle Ventures: 

I will be looking at the innovative value of the solution developed, the underlying opportunity addressed and the value delivered to the business—in both the near and long term.

Uchimoto:

Innovative products should be disruptive. They should either change the established norms of a market or identify and fill a gap that was previously unrecognised or under addressed. A standout entry should meet this definition to the benefit of the greater ecosystem and not solely to benefit the stakeholders of the innovator.

Maw: 

I'll be looking at how the product takes a novel or unique approach to either solving a business need, or seizing an opportunity for growth. Importantly, it’s the impact the product makes—whether that’s efficiency, utility, performance, or other tangible outcome.

Hocking:

I'm looking for a clear sense of purpose with evidence demonstrating the change it is driving. I want to understand the perceived challenges (quantified) and how your innovation will help to tackle this issue. What landmarks for success did you set out and what's next for the product?

Lei: 

As tech becomes more integral in our lives, a valuable product is one that addresses the needs of its users, making their lives safer, more convenient and more rewarding.

Privett:

I'll be looking to see the potential impact of the product and to what extent it solves current challenges or delivers a better outcome for marketers or consumers. For example, does it free up time or deliver greater customer insight to enable the client to focus on more strategic priorities? Or does it provide a more meaningful experience for the consumer?

The jury has been carefully selected to ensure the full breadth of the industry is represented: agency, brand/platform, publisher, tech supplier, startup and VC. The hope is this will reassure any individuals or companies submitting to the list that their talent and products will be well understood.

Here's a reminder of the deadlines to nominate to Tech MVP 2021:

  • Early-bird deadline: Thursday, April 1
  • Regular deadline: Friday, April 9
  • Final deadline: Friday, April 16
  • On all dates, entries will be accepted until 23:59 SG/HK (GMT+8)

For more information on eligibility, what to prepare for your submission and the nomination and judging process, see the original call for entries here.

Questions? Send them to [email protected], and we’ll help as soon as we can.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

