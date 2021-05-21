Digital Marketing Analysis News
Staff Reporters
20 hours ago

Tech MVP 2021: Jianhao Chen, Verystar China

MOST VALUABLE PROFESSIONAL: Jianhao Chen is a competent leader and has driven digital experience transformation for major brands through his WeChat-expert agency VeryStar.

Tech MVP 2021: Jianhao Chen, Verystar China
CAMPAIGN ASIA-PACIFIC's 2021 TECH MVPs
See all of the Most Valuable Professionals
See all of the Most Valuable Products

Jianhao Chen

Chief technology officer
VeryStar
China

Known as “Teacher Chen”(陈老师) to his colleagues, Jinahao Chen is a gifted technology expert who not only helps clients solve problems, but also helps them understand complex technical solutions in a simple way. His striking business acumen and experience in digital transformation has helped multiple industries quickly build efficient and forward-looking solutions.

In 2011 Chen founded VeryStar, a mobile and online retail commerce agency in China, which later joined Isobar Group in 2016. Today VeryStar has 145 employees, more than half of whom are technology-related personnel. With his strength in rethinking different social platform features, product values, and user experiences, coupled with his experience in software innovation, it’s little surprise that Chen has been recognised as one of the most valuable digital technology solution consultants in the retail sector by brands such as Starbucks, Hyatt Hotels and KFC.

Notably, in 2015 Chen created the WeMedia system, which helps clients operate WeChat official accounts and connects various application scenarios in the WeChat ecosystem, such as WeChat payment, WeChat card pack, and WeChat mini-program. Major brands including Uniqlo, Starbucks, KFC, Pizza Hut, Decathlon, Innisfree, Levis, Hyatt Hotels and Marriott Hotels all now use the WeMedia system.

In recent years, Chen has seen his technical team members grow from a team of two to nearly 80. Keen to elevate and champion others, Chen excels at encouraging each team member to play to their strengths by placing them in the right position to flourish.

Among his standout work, Chen worked closely with Starbucks for more than two years to meet its digital experience requirements. He was instrumental in helping the brand adjust its product design to perform more effectively within the WeChat ecosystem. The result was a campaign called "Say with Stars" (用星说), where users purchased gifts with emotional expressions and then used WeChat to seamlessly send the gift to friends. Subsequently, WeChat opened the gifting capability based on this cooperative project, which drove the social gifting application of many retail brands in WeChat.

Chen continues to excel at bridging the gap between the capabilities of social platforms and the needs of brands. Jury members commended Chen's strong software innovation skills in creating the WeMedia system, which they noted was an excellent example of product and tech skills.

CAMPAIGN ASIA-PACIFIC's 2021 TECH MVPs
See all of the Most Valuable Professionals
See all of the Most Valuable Products

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

1 Droga5 launches in Asia with new Tokyo office

Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

2 Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

3 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

4 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

5 How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Breaking down the post-cookie solutions: Unified ID 2.0

7 Breaking down the post-cookie solutions: Unified ID 2.0

Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

8 Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

9 Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

10 Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

Related Articles

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals
News
20 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable ...

Tech MVP 2021: Suzanne Croxford, Wunderman Thompson
Digital
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Suzanne Croxford, Wunderman Thompson

Tech MVP 2021: Wei Guo, FugeTech
Digital
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Wei Guo, FugeTech

Tech MVP 2021: Edison Lim, Aqilliz
Digital
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Edison Lim, Aqilliz

Just Published

What does a ‘diverse’ typeface look like?
Advertising
20 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

What does a ‘diverse’ typeface look like?

Content agency Distillery has developed a new typeface in collaboration with hundreds of creatives around the world.

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals
News
20 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable ...

A jury of tech leaders has named 10 individuals as the Most Valuable Professionals in technology in Asia-Pacific.

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Products
Digital
20 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Products

A jury of tech leaders has selected 10 business innovations as the Most Valuable Products in technology in Asia-Pacific.

Tech MVP 2021: Philip Coetzee, Xandr
Digital
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Tech MVP 2021: Philip Coetzee, Xandr

MOST VALUABLE PROFESSIONAL: Philip Coetzee is passionate about solving systemic problems in adtech and his latest development work has far-reaching benefits. His work elevating the industry extends into mentorship and people development, too.