Tech MVP 2023: Lu Kenn Wong, Mediabrands

MOST VALUABLE PROFESSIONAL: Armed with addressable technology (Wong’s weapon of choice) he thrives in targeting granular audiences with personalised content at scale.

CAMPAIGN ASIA-PACIFIC's 2023 TECH MVPs
See all of the Most Valuable Professionals
See all of the Most Valuable Products

Lu Kenn Wong

Group director, addressable technology
Mediabrands Content Studios
Singapore

Lu Kenn Wong was an early adopter. He sensed the potential technology possessed to connect and enrich lives in the many hours he spent as a young student with fellow gamers-turned-friends, to maintain his undefeated run on the Unreal Tournament across cybercafes in Kuala Lumpur.

Following his instinct, Wong pursued his interest in computing and today, as media agency Mediabrands APAC addressable technology lead, he plays the conduit between the tech, creative and media functions. 

As one of his first initiatives, Wong set up an APAC addressable tech hub to streamline production. The iconic Fortnite x Travis Scott campaign which came out of the ‘hub’ won a Cannes Grand Prix. For higher efficiencies, Wong advocated using artificial intelligence (AI) in creative and production. He rigged Midjourney and ChatGPT into a single innovative platform, resulting in rapid iteration, increasing productivity and bandwidth for creative focus. This has been adopted for ongoing client work and all new business pitches in 2023.

Internally, Wong contributes to the continuous development of Bgenius Creative, IPG’s proprietary addressable platform for strategists, creatives and technologists—keeping external tech and media spending in-house. Last year, he expanded campaigns with addressability for critical global brands such as Spotify, Amex and BMW, delivering about 50 campaigns resulting in over 40% financial KPIs in 2022. 

These technological capabilities have been expanded to offer content management systems, interactive installations and creative automation to Amex, Abbott, MSD and KFC, creating new revenue opportunities in Malaysia and Singapore of more than US$1.2 million in 2023.

Currently, Wong is exploring integrating AI for brand safety and sustainability, starting with influencer workstreams. In parallel, he is investing time and effort in Unreal Engine’s ability to produce photo-real imagery and virtual sets sustainably. In beta, he is working to dynamically adapt influencer content for multiple audiences with a new mandate with L’Oréal for Singapore and Malaysia, and the use of AI to validate audience attention and creative effectiveness for MSD for 10 countries across Asia-Pacific.

Wong is always ready to work with his team for the best business results. Wanting to carry a culture of openness and camaraderie, Wong leads by example—always sharing his knowledge and expertise to achieve the best results.

