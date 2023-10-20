Tech MVP 2023: Eric Yu, GrowthOps

Eric Yu

In the fiercely competitive financial services industry (FSI) tech landscape, Eric Yu shines as a visionary, ensuring that his products meet immediate needs and adapt to future demands. His unique blend of technological understanding and strategic leadership is a revenue engine, fuelling top-line growth and operational efficiency.

Under his tutelage, GrowthOps Asia experienced an 18% year-over-year growth (July 2022 to June 2023), well above the average 16.7% IT consulting and implementation industry growth in Hong Kong, according to Statista. His crowning achievement has been a 110% YoY growth with a top-tier Japanese Bank client, now the second-largest revenue contributor in the group.

Another watershed moment was his development of a unified platform that revolutionised signature verification, task management, and cheque clearing, resulting in an 80% reduction in daily manual tasks, and a 70% dip in IT maintenance costs.

He also crafted an API management platform to centralise and standardise APIs, improving reusability and security while accelerating time-to-market. His orchestration of a cash management solution automated an impressive 70% of bank processes, and his creation of an integrated fund management system offered unparalleled data intelligence for financial regulation.

Yu is pioneering an end-to-end talent onboarding solution to redefine the recruitment landscape. The projected results are promising, with an anticipated 30-50% uptick in onboarding efficiency, a 10-25% reduction in costs and more crucially, the ability to onboard talent that aligns with strategic business objectives.

Yu is committed to nurturing, growing and retaining talent. Under his four-year stewardship, his teams in Hong Kong and the Asia technology practice have consistently maintained one of the highest retention rates in the industry. An astounding 95% of team members expressed confidence in Yu's leadership, per a Pulse Survey by GrowthOps. His influence isn't confined to the corporate realm. He contributes his time as a mentor to the Hong Kong University Business School and the Asia CEO Community, of which he is a member.

Under his stewardship, the company has clinched multiple accolades, the most recent being the ‘Digital-Financial Technology’ award at the HKB Technology Excellence Awards 2023, a testament to his team's groundbreaking work in tech innovation.