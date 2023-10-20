Tech MVP 2023: Raigon Jolly, TrafficGuard

Raigon Jolly

Head of research, data science and analytics

TrafficGuard

Australia

Developing cutting-edge innovations that deliver business value, while contributing to the broader technology community could summarise Raigon Jolly’s seven-year narrative at fraud protection company, TrafficGuard Australia. He is currently the head of research, data science and analytics there.

A founding member of the company, Jolly’s work at TrafficGuard involves the full stack, including DBT for transformation, Looker for BI, BigQuery, Spanner, Bigtable and all of the artificial intelligence (AI), real-time streaming services on Vertex and Dataflow.

Besides managing the company’s entire business migration from Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud to Google Cloud, he has been responsible for building and scaling analytics and data science for one of the world's top award-winning analytical and ad fraud prevention platforms, TrafficGuard.ai. It is used by over 3,000 customers around the world, including unicorns like Gojek, Deezer, Rappi, Ladbrokes, William Hill, and Disney.

Slasher, TrafficGuard’s custom-made in-house collection and reporting system, is another feather in Jolly’s cap. He was the architect and head of data engineering of ‘Project Slasher’, which now powers all TrafficGuard dashboards seamlessly across all customers and has helped the company achieve a 90% and 50% reduction in the cost of storage and analysis and overall cloud costs, respectively. It also reduced dependency on outside vendors and platforms completely.

Jolly is currently a researcher in ‘Affiliate Fraud’ at TrafficGuard, a new rapidly growing product line. The number of organisations using TrafficGuard affiliate products has quadrupled since the beginning of the year, and has consistently generated savings of up to 10% of ad spend for customers.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Jolly is committed to sharing his knowledge with the broader community. He actively participates in conferences, workshops, and meet-ups across the ANZ region, contributing to the growth and development of the analytics and data science field.

Tech MVP jury members commended Jolly for his vital insights into product development and for giving back to the broader community.